The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bridget's avatar
Bridget
1h

> Let us find time for silence, adoration, intercession, quiet. From this the whole organism will benefit.

This is very important. The anxiety of felt headlessness is more likely to naturally drive a person towards "fear of missing out" or the vice of curiosity. This is because when anxious we want control and it seems that by amassing information we will have control. But we ought to want to trust God (so turn everything off, sit in the feeling of restlessness, in a church or perhaps vaguely facing the direction of the nearest building with a tabernacle in it, and ask God for a greater trust of Him, and confidently expect to receive it because it is the sort of thing that He likes to dish out, not quite like a mother astonished that you are asking for VEGETABLES. What is He going to do? Say "no, it wouldn't be good for you to trust Me"? Absurd; of course you will receive it. But it might not feel like anything when it arrives.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture