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Nic Vierling's avatar
Nic Vierling
2h

If one cannot write in an engaging style or have enough time to write, then you don't need to become an author. His whole explanation boils down to, "I couldn't write the book I wanted so I had Chat GPT do it."

We certainly don't need *more* content out here. At least, he's honest about it!

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Patrick Abbott, Sci-Fi Author's avatar
Patrick Abbott, Sci-Fi Author
2h

As an author who takes joy in the fact all my writings are AI generated text-free, I do appreciate how the writer gave co-authorship credit to ChatGPT on the cover. If more people would do that, then readers would have an informed choice on what they read.

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