The U.S. bishops, gathered in Baltimore on Tuesday at their annual fall plenary assembly, overwhelming elected Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend as USCCB conference secretary.

Rhoades has been filling in the role of secretary since last year, when the previous secretary, Archbishop Paul Coakley, was chosen to be president of the conference.

Rhoades was on the ballot this year for a new term as secretary. He was elected over Bishop Earl Fernandes of Columbus by a vote of 157-59.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades. Credit: Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

The conference also selected a new general secretary, electing previous associate general secretary Fr. Paul Hartmann, a canon lawyer from Milwaukee, to take on the role. Hartmann was chosen over doctrinal secretary Fr. Ron Kunkel. The conference does not disclose the vote totals in the general secretary election.

In addition, the bishops elected new chairmen for six conference standing committees. Winners will serve one year as chairman-elect, followed by a three-year term as chairman of the committee.

Bishop James Conley of Lincoln was picked to head the Committee on Catholic Education. Conley is a vocal advocate of classical Catholic education, whose diocese is known for its affordable Catholic schools. He was elected over New York Auxiliary Bishop Edmund Whalen by a vote of 113-107.

Bishop Louis Tylka of Peoria, who spearheaded logistics for the recent beatification of prominent media personality Archbishop Fulton Sheen, was chosen as the new head of the Committee on Communications. He was picked over Bishop Daniel Felton of Duluth by a vote of 115-102.

To lead the Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church, the bishops elected Bishop Michael Pham of San Diego, a refugee who fled Vietnam as a child and last year became the first Vietnamese American bishop to lead a U.S. diocese. Pham was selected over Bishop Steven Maekawa, O.P., of Fairbanks by a 123-96 vote.

Bishop William Joensen of Des Moines, who has a master’s degree in moral theology, was elected chairman of the Committee on Doctrine. He was picked over Bishop Steven Lopes of the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter, by a vote of 115-104.

To head the Committee on National Collections, the bishops chose Bishop Jerry Vincke of Salina, who has a background in public relations and marketing, as well as experience as the director of a retreat house. Vincke was elected over Bishop Mark Eckman of Pittsburgh by a vote of 127-86.

Bishop Donald Hying of Madison was chosen to head the Committee on Pro-life Activities. Hying was among the Wisconsin bishops who spoke out when the state Supreme Court last year invalidated a 175-year-old abortion ban. He was elected over Bishop John Folda of Fargo by a 113-104 vote.

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