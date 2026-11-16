The U.S. bishops this week will discuss the possibility of opening a canonization cause for Maria Middleton, a teenage girl from Pennsylvania who died from brain cancer in 2020.

Archbishop Nelson Perez of Philadelphia has received a formal petition for the opening of a sainthood cause for Maria Middleton, a teenage girl to whom Perez himself brought the Eucharist during the Covid lockdowns.

On Nov. 16, 2026, Perez issued an edict requesting that people in the Church community submit any writings of Middleton’s that they may possess, as well as any information they may have in favor of or against Middleton’s reputation for holiness.

Later this week, when the U.S. bishops gather in Baltimore for their fall general assembly, they will hold a consultation on whether to open Middleton’s cause.

Maria Middleton. Credit: Susan Middleton.

Middleton was born September 10, 2002, in Doylestown, PA, just north of Philadelphia.

She attended Catholic schools, and from a young age, developed a love for Eucharistic adoration and the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Middleton was known for her kindness and sense of humor. As a teen, she won numerous awards for both her academic and athletic abilities. She performed and taught Irish dance, and she was heavily involved in charitable efforts, both locally and in Uganda.

In early 2019, Middleton began complaining of balance issues. Tests revealed that she had a rare type of aggressive cancer, known as a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, on her brainstem.

Because of the way in which the tumor was intertwined with her brain tissue, surgery was not possible. Doctors said the 16-year-old had less than a year to live.

Middleton ended up living another 20 months. Those months were filled with suffering for the teen, but those who knew her said she exhibited profound peace and joy. She said that the year following her diagnosis was the best year of her life.

Her parents say that she taught them how to hope, with her calm faith and her confidence that she was simply being called to love and serve God no matter how long or short her life might last.

When she was given the chance to make a wish through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, she asked instead to donate it to help a sick child in Uganda receive care.

As time progressed, Middleton’s physical condition deteriorated. She gradually lost use of her arms and legs, as well as the ability to speak or swallow. But she accepted her sufferings with trust, offering them to save souls. She wrote in her journal, “Maybe I’m being used as an instrument to help others find God.”

Middleton died Oct. 8, 2020, at 18 years old. She is buried at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Her last journal entry, which says simply, “Think hope,” inspired the creation of a charitable foundation in her honor.

Maria’s parents, Brian and Susan Middleton, have written a book entitled “Think Hope” about their daughter’s life. They say they have received numerous reports of conversions and miracles from those who have encountered her story.

If Middleton’s cause is opened, she will become the latest in a number of young people in recent years to have sainthood causes opened after dying of cancer. St. Carlo Acutis, Blessed Chiara Badano, and Servant of God Michelle Dupong are among the other young adults whose causes have progressed in the past decade.