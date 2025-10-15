Bishops in the Australian state of Victoria urged Catholics Tuesday to oppose a bill that would liberalize euthanasia and assisted suicide laws.

Credit: insung yoon/Unsplash.

In an Oct. 14 joint pastoral letter, bishops in the southeastern state said the Voluntary Assisted Dying Amendment Bill 2025 would “further weaken protections for vulnerable patients and reduce protections for medical practitioners who conscientiously object to euthanasia and assisted suicide.”

The bill, introduced by the Victorian Labor Party-run state government, would end the 12-month residency requirement for access to “voluntary assisted dying,” known by its acronym VAD. The Catholic Church regards VAD as a euphemism for physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia.

The bill would also lift the so-called gag clause, which currently prohibits physicians from initiating discussions about VAD with patients, and require conscientious objectors to provide government-approved information about the practice.

Victoria became the first Australian state to legalize assisted suicide, following the passage of the Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2017. When the law came into effect in 2019, the state’s bishops said it marked “a new and deeply troubling chapter of health care in Victoria.”

There have been 1,683 deaths from the administration of the VAD substance since 2019, including 389 in 2024-25, according to the Voluntary Assisted Dying Review Board’s latest annual report. The composition of the VAD substance is not publicly disclosed, but the lethal medication is either self-administered by a patient or administered by a medical practitioner.

In their new message, the bishops said: “The government’s bill seeks to remove many of the limited protections offered by Victoria’s so-called ‘voluntary assisted dying’ (VAD) laws.”

“The changes would, for the first time, allow medical practitioners to raise euthanasia and assisted suicide with patients who have never asked about it — patients who may be at their most vulnerable.”

“The changes would also force medical practitioners who conscientiously object to euthanasia and assisted suicide to provide patients with information about euthanasia and assisted suicide — as determined by the government.”

Appealing to Catholics to contact their representatives in the state parliament and ask them to vote against the bill, the bishops said: “Instead of attempting to expand euthanasia and assisted suicide, we urge Members of Parliament to continue expanding access to good palliative care to all Victorians, particularly for those in the regions.”

The joint pastoral letter was signed by Cardinal Mykola Bychok, head of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Saints Peter and Paul of Melbourne, Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne, Bishop Greg Bennet of Sale, Bishop Paul Bird of Ballarat, Bishop John Panamthottathil, head of the Syro-Malabar Eparchy of St Thomas the Apostle, and Fr. Brian Boyle, the administrator of the Sandhurst diocese.

Earlier this year, Comensoli signed a joint letter with other religious leaders to state legislators and the state health department, calling for proposed changes to the VAD laws to be dropped.

Victoria, with around 7 million residents, includes cities like Melbourne, Geelong, and Ballarat, alongside rural areas. In 2021, there were approximately 1.3 million Catholics in the state, accounting for 20% of the population.

After Victoria’s VAD law went into effect in 2019, it was followed by similar laws in Western Australia in 2021, Tasmania in 2022, and Queensland, South Australia, and New South Wales in 2023, meaning that all Australian states now permit the practice. The Australian Capital Territory will introduce a VAD scheme in November 2025.

The new bill had its second reading Oct. 15 in the Victorian Legislative Assembly, the lower house of the Parliament of Victoria. The debate was adjourned until Oct. 28.

Efforts to introduce or expand assisted suicide and euthanasia are currently advancing across Europe, including in England and Wales, France, Germany, and Italy, as well as in U.S. states such as New York.

The Vatican’s doctrine office reaffirmed in 2020 the Church’s firm opposition to the practice. It underlined that “euthanasia and assisted suicide are always the wrong choice” and said “the legitimation of assisted suicide and euthanasia is a sign of the degradation of legal systems.”