The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh D's avatar
Josh D
1h

I had to click through the link to "TradFest," and I found that it also featured a speaker who's appeared in the Pillar before:

https://www.pillarcatholic.com/p/cdu-vetted-professor-with-faked-degrees

Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture