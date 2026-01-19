The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hank's avatar
Hank
20m

America First doesn’t mean invading or otherwise seizing Greenland. I’m sitting out the midterms, as I’m not going to vote for any kind of warmongering.

Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture