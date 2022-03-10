The Vatican has commissioned an investigation into a recently retired auxiliary bishop, who served as the vicar general in the Diocese of Brooklyn until his retirement Monday. At least one diocesan official has resigned in protest over the handling of the complaint, according to sources in the diocese.

Bishop Raymond Chappetto, 76, whose resignation was announced by the Vatican on March 7, is accused of failing to pass on to the Brooklyn diocesan review board a memo about a priest who had been accused of misconduct. The Vatican has directed the bishop of a New York diocese to investigate, sources in Brooklyn and the Vatican told The Pillar.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Brooklyn confirmed to The Pillar on Wednesday that a complaint had been made against Chappetto under the norms of Vos estis lux mundi, but said that the diocese “has no knowledge that an investigation has been started.”

“Any Vos estis investigation would be independent of the Diocese of Brooklyn,” the spokesperson said.

According to sources close to the diocese, Chappetto received in September 2020 a memo about a priest who was temporarily out of ministry, and in a treatment program, for an instance of misconduct.

The memo came from a Brooklyn parish pastor who had served with the priest. It warned that the priest had exhibited a pattern of persistently problematic behavior — red flags that suggested the priest would likely continue engaging in boundary and policy violations — and should never be permitted to be returned to a parish setting.

Chapetto did not forward that memo to the diocesan review board or to other diocesan officials. Lacking the information, the review board recommended that the accused priest be assigned to a parish after he completed his treatment program.

“Because of that omission, the review board recommended that this guy came back to limited ministry and residence in a parish, when the memo clearly had said this guy should not be in a parish” a Brooklyn source close to the review board told The Pillar.

One source close to the diocese said Chappetto withheld the memo to protect the priest it warned about.

“Bishop Chappetto was not sharing important information in the diocese. And this was a pattern,” the source told The Pillar.

“It was definitely a pattern, he was trying to protect people.”

Diocesan officials discovered in November 2021 that Chappetto had withheld the memo, and made a report through the third-party Vos estis lux mundi reporting system. Sources close to the Vatican’s Congregation for Bishops and the Brooklyn diocese have confirmed that the investigation is underway.

The investigation is reportedly being overseen by another New York diocese, rather than the Archdiocese of New York, sources told The Pillar.

Asked if the announcement of Chappetto’s resignation on March 7 was related to the Vos estis complaint, the spokesperson told The Pillar that the bishop had submitted his resignation when he turned 75, in line with canon law. It was accepted, but Chappetto had been asked to remain in post to help with the transition to a new diocesan bishop, which took place in December 2021.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Diocese of Brooklyn announced Wednesday the resignation of two senior diocesean officials: Msgr. Anthony Hernandez, who had been moderator of the curia, and Jasmine Salazar, who was director of the Office for Protection of Children and Young People, victim assistance coordinator, and diocesan vice-chancellor.

Senior sources in Brooklyn told The Pillar that Hernandez and Salazar resigned after Bishop Robert Brennan kept Chappetto in office as vicar general, the diocesan bishop’s chief deputy, despite the Vos estis complaint, and despite evidence that Chappetto had withheld the 2020 memo from the diocesan review board.

“People thought [Chappetto] would be out, but then he just stayed and stayed as vicar general,” a source close to the chancery told The Pillar.

Eventually, “Jasmine wrote a very, very strong letter of complaint,” a source close to the diocesan review board told The Pillar. “But after that, she was frozen out at work — she stopped getting invited to meetings, her email was turned off. It was like the bishop didn’t want to hear that Chappetto needed to be out.”

Salazar announced her resignation March 2.

“The survivor community is reeling,” one source told The Pillar. “Jasmine did so much to show that she cared.”

Hernandez and Salazer are believed to be among the officials who made the report against Chappetto.

Vos estis lux mundi, the Vatican policy which governs cover-up or abuse investigations against bishops, contains a whistleblower protection policy.

“Retaliation or discrimination as a consequence of having submitted a report is prohibited,” the text explains, and could itself be treated as an instance of obstructing justice, and the grounds for an investigation under the norms of Vos estis.

It is not clear whether Brennan himself will face an investigation. While some sources in Brooklyn have expressed sympathy for the bishop, who was confronted with the allegations against Chappetto immediately after his Dec. 1 installation, others have charged that he should have removed Chappetto from the vicar general’s office after he received evidence of his misconduct, and that he was retaliatory toward Salazar.

While it is not clear when Hernandez resigned, several sources say that the priest’s resignation was made in support of Salazar.

“Monsignor and Jasmine worked together all the time. He really supported her all the time. So he was upset about what had happened,” one Brooklyn source told The Pillar.

“He won’t say anything about it, but people close to him know that he resigned because of what happened with Jasmine,” another source close to the chancery told The Pillar.

Neither Salazar nor Hernandez could be reached for comment.

Asked about the resignations, the spokesperson for the Diocese of Brooklyn told The Pillar that the diocese could not comment on the “personal nature of their decisions.”

“Bishop Brennan has been in Brooklyn for around 100 days and is building his leadership team,” the spokesperson said. “It is quite common for there to be changes in key positions at a diocese with a new bishop, along with retirements and resignations. This is no different than other organizations when there is new leadership.”

The spokesperson added that “Jasmine Salazar and Monsignor Hernandez worked for over a decade at the Chancery. We are grateful for their service.”

