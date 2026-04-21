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Leah Miller's avatar
Leah Miller
3h

I hope we get some more articles about this process. Archbishop Zinkula has a background in canon law, so I wonder if he'd like to comment on his consideration of canon. I think it's also interesting just from an approach perspective and not just a canonical perspective. This discernment process has been in place, iirc, for over two years. It included three months of synodal sessions (1 per month) at every single parish in the Archdiocese where the lay faithful could actually critique and make suggestions on the Archbishop's proposal. It also let the priests give their local and in-depth feedback on the proposal too. Then +Zinkula actually had periods of prayer set aside in the process so that his understanding of the proposals and feedback wasn't purely an administrative, data-based process. It's just such a picture of a shepherd appearing to do his best to act out of charity, prudence, and humility.

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M. Manl.'s avatar
M. Manl.
4h

Could you please consider a deep dive into the "Disciple Maker Index" by the Catholic Leadership Institute? It seems that this initiative in Dubuque is similar to "We Are His Witnesses" initiative in the Archdiocese of Newark, which is informing itself based on this metric.

I hope I'm not the only one disturbed that the Church might be reduced to acting on data points and instead "removing from [pastors] the ability to know their people and discern for themselves the best way of meeting each community of parishes’ spiritual need." It seems to me a very corporate way of thinking.

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