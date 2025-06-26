The Pillar

Discussion about this post

Sqplr
This priest clearly has medical and mental health issues. As I have posted before, I had interactions with him and his parishioners and another Catholic group he was involved with, and from a spiritual standpoint everyone seems to agree that he was a good to excellent priest. Why not return him to ministry and give him a position where he won't handle funds. I'm sure a big Archdiocese like Philadelphia can find a place for him.

Ian
The article indicates that about $43k was charged to a parish credit card and about $170k to cards in the priest's own name. Were the latter his own cards, paid out of his own pocket, or parish cards paid from parish funds? This seems quite important to the magnitude of the case, and is unclear from the article.

I'd normally advocate prosecuting him just like anyone else who stole, but in this case the medical situation and the relative innocence of the addiction suggest going easy. Full restitution should still be required, based on a realistic payment plan spread over time.

The case highlights the wisdom of having distinct personal and work devices. This is really worthwhile, even though it can be a bit inconvenient (having to take two laptops and two phones on trips, for example.) In this priest's case, it would have walled off the personal games from the business accounts.

