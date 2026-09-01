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Hieronymus's avatar
Hieronymus
2h

I'm glad His Eminence's name was restored.

I'm also frustrated that being a member of the Sacred College means you have the platform to restore one's name publicly when so many diocesan priests are living in a sort of limbo even after having their name cleared.

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