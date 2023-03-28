Popular Church architecture scholar accused of ‘sexually inappropriate’ conduct with seminarians

A prominent Catholic architectural historian, author, and professor has been accused of sexual misconduct involving adult seminarians, Chicago’s Mundelein Seminary notified seminarians Monday.

“I write to inform you that we received reports alleging Dr. Denis McNamara, a former [seminary] faculty member, engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior toward adult seminarians during and after the time he was employed here,” wrote Fr. John Kartje, Mundelein’s rector, in a March 27 letter obtained by The Pillar.

“We deeply appreciate the courage of the men who came forward to report these matters,” Kartje added, while encouraging “anyone who believes he or she has been subjected to inappropriate behavior” at the seminary to make a report to seminary officials.

McNamara was from 2009 until 2019 a faculty member at the Liturgical Institute at Mundelein Seminary — which is called formally the University of St. Mary of the Lake, and includes Chicago’s seminary formation programs, and theology and liturgical graduate programs enrolling seminarians, priests, and lay students.

The scholar, well-known in many Catholic circles, is the author of several popular Catholic books on Church architecture, and is a prominent speaker on the relationship between the Church’s theology and her architectural traditions. He has also consulted on the construction of several recently built Catholic churches in the U.S. which draw from classical Catholic styles.

Kartje’s March 27 letter told seminarians that after Mundelein administrators had received allegations of sexual misconduct, they “shared these allegations with his then-current employer, Benedictine College, in Atchison, Kansas, and with the local ordinary of the archdiocese in which the college is located, the Archbishop of Kansas City in Kansas.”

The seminary did not indicate when it disclosed the allegations against McNamara to Benedictine College. But it is not clear that the architectural historian remains employed at the college.

As of press time, the college has not responded to a request for comment from The Pillar.

McNamara appeared in Benedictine’s faculty and staff directory as recently as March 7, according to archived versions of the site, but it no longer appeared there by March 27.

And while one university web page identifies McNamara as the director of the college’s Center for Beauty and Culture, other references to McNamara’s name appear to have been recently scrubbed from the page.

McNamara is also a host of the popular “Liturgy Guys” podcast, which, will ordinarily published weekly, has not released an episode since March 3.

McNamara himself could not be reached for comment.

Editors’ note: This report initially identified Denis McNamara as an architect; he is in fact a historian of sacred architecture. It has subsequently been corrected.