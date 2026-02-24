The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cally C's avatar
Cally C
17m

Well. I suppose I shall join the bishop in his prayer that the Lord will mercifully limit the damage will people do to the Church...

Reply
Share
Andrés's avatar
Andrés
1h

a “vicious” and well-funded “media campaign.” -- perhaps even by the same perpetrators of +Sako's ai interview campaigns. An international Chaldean conspiracy.

Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture