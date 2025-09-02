Hey everybody,

It’s Valentine’s Day, and you’re reading The Tuesday Pillar Post.

Valentine’s Day?

Yep.

Today’s the customary feast of St. Valentine, Bishop of Strasbourg, who is believed to have been martyred on September 2nd, some year in the early fourth century.

Apart from his martyrdom, there’s not much we know about Valentine — except that he’s one of the dozen or so Valentin/Valentine/Valentinos revered as saints of the patristic period, some of whom have been celebrated alongside the more famous Roman martyr-priest Valentine, of February 14.

It’s kind of remarkable that there is a St. Valentine of Strasbourg, albeit celebrated in September, because the other Valentine’s day, Feb. 14, is a significant historical date for the city of Strasbourg, and indeed, for French-speaking people everywhere.

The oaths of Strasbourg. Public domain.

On February 14, 842, brothers Charles the Bald and Louis the German made a military pact together, to become allies against their brother, Lothair I.

The army of Charles the Bald spoke a kind of proto-French (technically early-Old-French), while the soldiers of Louis the German spoke a Germanic tongue (his name sort of gives that one away.)

So to make their agreement intelligible to the soldiers listening, the brothers spoke their oaths in one another’s languages — Louis speaking Old French and Charles speaking Germanic.

Meanwhile, the pact was recorded verbatim by a historian, Nithard — and his text represents the oldest document we have in which French was used deliberately, as a language distinct from Latin.

So we have Strasbourgian Valentine’s Day, and Valentine’s Day is a Strasbourgian milestone moment in the history of the French language.

That means — I’d strongly suggest — you should surprise your beloved today with French poetry, flowers and a box of chocolates. Don’t even explain why. Just do it.

And despite the practices in my own household, by the way, it is not acceptable to stick your finger in the bottom of each chocolate in the box, while looking for the ones you like.

May each of the St. Valentines intercede for us.

(By the way, there is another Valentine’s Day significance in Strasbourg, and this one far more painful. On Feb. 14, 1349, some 2,000 Jewish residents of the city were killed in antisemitic pogrom which saw Jews blamed for the plague sweeping the city. For some Jewish people, this massacre is still felt each Valentine’s Day, in fact. I felt it irresponsible not to mention this — and to suggest our urgent duty to pray for the souls of those who were killed.)

The news

Yesterday was Labor Day, and therefore we had a mostly empty newsroom at The Pillar, which puts us a little light on the news today.

But here’s what we got.

First, you’ve almost certainly heard of Fr. Mike Schmitz.

And if you’ve heard of him, it’s because he’s probably the most well-known priest in America, especially after his 2021 “Bible in a Year” podcast shot to the top of the charts, so to speak, and has remained near the top of podcast download rankings ever since.

But at The Pillar, we’ve observed something about Schmitz that got us curious. While he’s immensely well-known, he also comes across as, well, fairly normal. And for a “celebrity priest” that’s noteworthy — the annals of recent history are littered with well-known clerics who have enjoyed notoriety, and then suffered falls from grace.

Schmitz also seemed to us relatively self-aware regarding the realities, and pitfalls, of influencer culture, especially among Catholics.

So when Jack Figge had a moment to sit down with Fr. Schmitz, this is what we wanted to know: Is there a way to be a healthy priest under immense and international spotlights?

We asked him, and here’s what he said.

Hurricane Katrina upended lives, families, and an entire American city 20 years ago last week, as the storm caused levee breaching and widespread flooding across New Orleans, and eventually halved the city’s population.

A church remains standing amidst destroyed houses in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. September 2005. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Two decades later, and the effects of the storm can still be felt in New Orleans — where the population has not yet completely recovered — and for the Catholic Church in the region, which has since Katrina seen parishes merge and demographics change.

The Pillar’s Michelle La Rosa talked with Catholic leaders in New Orleans, about the way they think about time — southern Louisiana divides its history into the periods “before the storm” and “after the storm.”

Still, one leader told Michelle, “God is good, and God is faithful, and God will provide. He has done that for the city of New Orleans for 300 years, since we were formed.”

This is a fascinating read from a great reporter. Check it out.

—

The opening months of Leo XIV’s pontificate have featured big changes in the Syro-Malabar Eastern Catholic Church.

With efforts toward long-awaited liturgical peace, and a big reorganization of Catholic structures in India, it’s reasonable to wonder just how much behind-the-scenes work Pope Leo is doing in the Syro-Malabar Catholic community.

There is no journalist I know better fixed to answer that question than our own Luke Coppen.

So here’s what we know.

Leave a comment

Facing reality

Idaho priest Fr. Robert Mendez is due in court this month, on charges that he raped a 16 or 17-year-old teenaged boy, whom he met on the location-based hookup app Grindr, and then met in a park, where the priest allegedly sexual assaulted him.

Mendez claims he was unaware of the victim’s age, reports say.

The priest was arrested Aug. 27, but the alleged assault took place August 14, according to the Boise diocese — which means that if Mendez is guilty, he committed sexual assault against a minor, and the very next day offered Holy Masses for the feast of Our Lady’s Assumption.

Again — if he is guilty — every Catholic is wounded by his crime. We should pray first of all for his victim’s healing and wholeness — but we can also pray for the wound experienced by the entire Body of Christ.

Meanwhile, in the Diocese of Madison, Fr. Andrew Showers is facing criminal charges after he allegedly attempted to meet up with “Abby,” a 14-year-old girl whom he messaged with on Reddit, before sending her lewd photos and eventually booking a hotel at which he allegedly planned to meet her.

“Abby,” it turns out, was an undercover police sergeant, not a 14-year-old, and Fr. Showers — who had been diocesan director of liturgy — was taken into custody.

Evidence is now beginning to emerge which indicates that a person with the same Reddit username as Showers has been engaged in extremely lewd conversations on pornographic subreddits for more than two years — including at least one post in which the priest allegedly sought out a sexual partner for a “hookup.”

None of this has been proven in court.

But if you’re a reader of The Pillar, you know that bishops — and indeed the entire Church, from the Bishop of Rome down — have been aware of the danger such apps pose since at least 2021, when The Pillar reported evidence indicating the use of location-based hookup apps by Msgr. Jeff Burrill, who was then general secretary of the U.S. bishops’ conference — and at the same time, reported on a number of other clerics (not Burrill) who had been arrested after meeting minors on such apps.

Indeed, since the same time, bishops have been aware of that hookup app usage is a problem among American clerics and at the Vatican.

Burrill, who is now a pastor in Wisconsin, has since sued Grindr, the hookup app in question, saying that the public availability of usage data meant that his “upward trajectory to the position of bishop has been permanently derailed.”

To be clear: There has been no suggestion that Burrill’s use of the app was in any way criminal, rather than just gravely sinful. There is no indication that Burrill’s use of the app involved any contact with minors whatsoever.

But the very existence of such apps, in their current practices and business models, poses a clear danger to minors — as we’ve been reporting since 2021.

More important than Burrill’s suit against Grindr is another lawsuit, one brought by a child sexual abuse survivor, which alleges the platform actively attempts “to recruit children to use its product” through marketing — and then connects them with adults for sex.

Apps like Grindr have been repeatedly flagged by child protection authorities like the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, as lacking basic age verification checks to prevent minors accessing the platforms.

One study from Stanford University indicates that about 25% of gay and bisexual adolescent males use location based hookup apps like Grindr. And because minors are able to use location-based hookup apps despite their adults-only policies, it is possible that an app user could be in contact with a minor through a hookup app even without intending to do so.

This means that while some users of hookup apps might be specifically aiming to meet minors, others might meet minors seemingly with no intent to do so — and this has reportedly happened to Catholic clerics.

According to Fr. Mendez in Idaho, that was apparently his experience as well.

But even apart from apps specifically designed for “hook-ups,” more generalized social media platforms can be used in a similar manner by those who do have intention to harm minors, as the allegations against Fr. Showers indicate.

For the Church, this is a big problem, because in most places safe environment policies haven’t caught up with technological changes that take predatory or lascivious behavior mostly online.

A few dioceses have attempted to address this, by specifically prohibiting in particular law the use of hookup apps by diocesan clergy, and the other use of other digital platforms for sexual purpose.

While doing that can’t entirely stop the problem, it does create conditions in which problems might be nipped in the bud, before they get out of control — especially because priests can be penalized for simply creating accounts on hookup apps, or for using any digital platform for “establishing contact for the purpose of violating the sixth commandment of the Decalogue with an adult.”

When the Diocese of Springfield, Massachusetts announced policies to that effect in 2023, it made clear that “the new law reminds the clerics to cultivate and preserve the virtue of chastity as well as the promise of celibacy for priests and single or widowed deacons.”

“This particular law specifically references digital solicitation, grooming, pornography and/or sharing of such material on social media as ways of violating their lifelong commitment to the observance of chaste celibacy.”

—

No law is perfect, though, and enforcement is especially difficult when it comes to the anonymity and vastness of the internet.

Further, it seems to me that any deterrent effect of diocesan policy might be mitigated for priests tempted toward such apps by the fact that a high-profile user, namely Msgr. Burrill, is able to admit in a lawsuit to using hookup apps, sue for suffering the unjust “damage” of losing out on becoming a bishop, and still remain a parish pastor.

At least some clerics will wonder: “If that circumstance can perdure, does anyone really care about this at all?”

Law is not the only issue at play here. Behavior is communication. And the alleged behavior of priests like Mendez and Showers indicates that at least a portion of the U.S. presbyterate is failing to live the virtues to which all Christians are called.

Addressing that, for some men, means discipline, and even removal from active ministry when needed. But it should serve as a reminder that many other men in the priesthood are struggling in less egregious ways — not criminally, but nevertheless struggling — and they are in need of good and serious formation, including the prospect of friendships of accountability, and helpful spiritual fatherhood from their bishops.

The cases of Mendez and Showers, in short, can be seen as calls for better oversight — which is indeed necessary — but also for better accompaniment, for help to clerics struggling before they reach a point of no return.

Leave a comment

There is a portion of the Church that would prefer to see the scandals of 2018 as far in the rearview mirror, and the Burrill news of 2021 as merely attention-seeking or scandal-mongering from The Pillar.

In fact, there was a cadre of voices that decided in 2021 that The Pillar’s decision to bring facts to light was so heinous as to justify a concerted effort to blackball us professionally in Rome and at the USCCB, to cast us as ethical deviants ourselves, and to capsize The Pillar.

It was rough sailing for quite a while.

But I’ve come to believe that most of the 2021 moral outrage leveled against The Pillar in Catholic and secular media was an effort to create a diversion — to put the attention on us as a way of deflecting from the grave moral problem staring the Church straight in the eye.

And see, we think the McCarrick scandals happened in part because too few people were willing to look at reality. And we think that in 2021, far too few people were willing to face the prospect of new and serious problems, perhaps widespread, without easy policy solutions.

The problems aren’t going away. They’re right here in the headlines — and in the courts. We need to address them.

And we, here, want to look those problems squarely in the eye, out of love for the Church. The lesson is vigilance, self-examination, and public accountability.

We are not the only ones calling for that. The most important are victim-survivors themselves, explaining that being harmed in the Church made it nearly impossible for them to trust in the Gospel’s promise, and urging the Church to more to end abuse of power and persons in our Christian community.

Still, we’ll continue to amplify those voices, and to do our part by bringing reality to light — and we’re grateful you’re a part of that.

We depend on you, actually. So if you’re reminded now that public accountability journalism matters, please subscribe.

upgrade your subscription

—

This was quite a serious newsletter, you guys, and for good reason — there is serious news to discuss. That’s what we do.

But if you need a break from that serious news, well, you can do no better than watching this awesome guy build a giant Lego railway:

Please be assured of our prayers, and please pray for us.

And two other requests.

First, a New Jersey priest, Fr. Rafael Ciro, 45, died by suicide last week. Please pray for him.

Second, please continue to pray for the people of Annunciation Parish in Minneapolis. This Sunday, Fr. Dennis Zehren preached Christ to his people — you can watch the video here, his homily begins at 20:35.

We’re grateful for each of you.

Yours in Christ,

JD Flynn

editor-in-chief

The Pillar