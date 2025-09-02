The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricius Clevelandensis's avatar
Patricius Clevelandensis
2hEdited

The fact that Burrill is still the pastor of a parish despite that lawsuit and his lack of remorse is galling and disgusting. Here’s what I want to know: what do Mass numbers look like at his parish, and how much is in the collection baskets? Or do the people in that parish not know or maybe even (if it can be imagined) not care?

If it were my parish I would be livid, to say the least. It also might not be “my parish” for very long, territoriality be damned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angie S's avatar
Angie S
3h

"And we, here, want to look those problems squarely in the eye, out of love for the Church. The lesson is vigilance, self-examination, and public accountability." This is why I am a subscriber. Thank you. 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture