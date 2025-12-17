The Pillar

David Jarosson
3h

Some more context from a CLT Catholic: His presbyteral council told him not to do this. His own committee which he formed told him not to do this. Earlier this fall, St. Mark's in Huntersville—which the bishop has already floated the idea of turning into his cathedral—announced that they would remove their altar rail. The pastor announced that it was at the bishops request, and there was a pretty massive blowback, such that the pastor walked it back as recently as this month. Meanwhile, the *community* had been the vector of change, asking for more reverence, for more chant, for more Eucharistic reverence and fewer EM's in the middle of the aisles, etc. ... This is not, and has never really been, something imposed by traditionalist clergy.

Martin also denied that he had ever made that request, leading to a weird thing where the diocesan office and the pastor had to shrug and talk about "miscommunication," even though someone somewhere was probably lying.

Also, there was a three-day fast/protest outside the diocesan office during the First Week of Advent. The good bishop didn't even bother to reply to the letters sent to him about it.

Meanwhile, he's personally invited Fr. Casey Cole to do street evangelization in Charlotte (not bad, that), but that's brought home for many of us Fr. Cole's many suspect statements on things like the historicity of the Gospels and Church teachings on sexuality. Fr. Cole has also, of late, been making more and more liturgically-focused videos that deliberately misquote the GIRM and speak against kneeling *after* communion, of all things. So if *that's* what our bishop wants, I don't know many people here who would trust him.

All this from a bishop less than two years in his office, and who has *never* had permanent residence in this diocese prior to his elevation, and who was a only parish pastor for about two years before he became a bishop.

At every turn, Bishop Martin has done things which have alienated huge swathes of his flock, not at all limited to those who lean liturgically traditional.

Michael
4h

Francis said that he wanted shepherds who smell like their sheep. Bishop Martin has given everyone the impression that he caught a whiff of his sheep, gagged, and has been determined to hose us down.

You inherited a good diocese, Excellency. Stop treating us as a problem in desperate need of fixing.

