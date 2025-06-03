The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Tierney's avatar
Kevin Tierney
2h

Someone got a phone call.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Seth G's avatar
Seth G
1h

I hope that the people will in fact express gratitude to the bishop, and do so humbly and sincerely.

He's probably making this decision "for the wrong reasons," but it would be a good opportunity to demonstrate good will and offset the perception that TLM goers are "divisive" or "triumphalist".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
6 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture