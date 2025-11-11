Hey everybody,

It’s the feast of St. Martin of Tours — soldier, monk, and bishop — and you’re reading The Tuesday Pillar Post.

Greetings from Baltimore, by the way, where the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is meeting for their annual fall assembly, and Ed and I are on the ground — along with ace freelancer/former intern Jack Figge — to bring you the rundown on everything that’s unfolding with the bishops.

But first things first.

But before we get to those live shows, we’ve got two days of very full meetings to get through, in the first USCCB plenary meeting to take place in the pontificate of an American pope.

Today, the bishops will elect new leaders, and discuss some big issues: revised ethical directives for Catholic hospitals, remade to include and address questions to gender; an update on the Church’s pastoral care to migrants, especially those in detention; the prospect of consecrating the U.S. to the Sacred Heart of Jesus; and the significance of artificial intelligence for the Church and the world.

Along the way, the bishops will in public session approve a new conference budget, and officially approve 2029 as the year for the next National Eucharistic Congress.

Bishops have been in Baltimore for a couple of days already for committee meetings, and kick off this morning with meetings in their regional groups — during which they’re consulted on future USCCB projects — before the public meeting starts in earnest at 10:45 today.

Stay with us for the best USCCB coverage you’ll find anywhere, I promise.

The news

During the course of their Tuesday deliberations, the U.S. bishops will hear a presentation on the prospect of advancing the canonization cause of a charismatic Jesuit priest who served the poor in the desert of southern Texas and New Mexico, and across the border in the slums of Juarez, Mexico.

I met him a few times, and I can tell you that Fr. Rick Thomas was in my estimation a remarkable figure — pastoral, austere, and wholly committed to the spiritual life of his small community, at a place called the Lord’s Ranch, and to their apostolic work among the poor.

Thomas is, to me, especially interesting because, insofar as I can recall, he is the first person with a cause so advanced in the Church to emerge from the U.S. Catholic charismatic renewal, and thus both historically significant, and spiritually significant to that community.

The U.S. bishops are consulted on these matters because it’s a basically pro-forma-but-required part of the process of advancing a cause for canonization — namely, that a national bishops’ conference has the chance to formally weigh in on the prospect of a saint from their region.

Such deliberations are in the U.S. uniformly positive, and thus might seem perfunctory and unnecessary. But I disagree — being reminded that holiness is possible, and that it is the aim of our Christian life together, is an important pause among the work of the bishops’ conference.

Here’s a profile of Fr. Rick Thomas.

As the bishops elect new leadership this week — and approve a budget — their organization is in the midst of a major financial shift, with more than half of USCCB revenue coming in the form of pass-through government dollars, and all of that set now to turn off.

The Pillar’s Brendan Hodge brings you the latest on the USCCB’s financial state of affairs, and a forecast of where things might be going.

If you want to understand the story behind the stories at the USCCB, take a look.

—

On Wednesday, the bishops will elect new chairmen for six USCCB committees.

While we don’t think you should ever bet on USCCB elections, we did play the bookie, and break down the odds on committee elections, as we see them.

And in case you’re wondering, I went back to my predictions for these exact same committees three years ago. In that year, I went 4-for-5, and labeled one race a toss-up. Let’s see if I can beat my own record this year.

Here’s our odds for the 2025 races.

(And here, from a couple weeks ago, is our breakdown of the presidential race.)

If you ask me, of course, while the presidential race in the USCCB is important, the race for conference secretary — if there is one — might actually be the most important one to take place in Baltimore this year.

The conference president presides over meetings, sets the tone, becomes the public face of the bishops’ conference, and leads engagement of the USCCB with both the Apostolic See and the U.S. federal government. It’s an important job, especially in moments of acute crisis for the Church — consider how important the leadership of Cardinal Daniel DiNardo was in the weeks after the Theodore McCarrick scandal broke in 2018.

But the secretary of the conference has a lot of under-the-radar influence, because he chairs the committee on plans and priorities, which shapes the budgeting and staff decisions of the conference.

In other words, he steers the direction of the day-to-day, especially because whatever recommendations the priorities and plans committee puts together as a “strategic plan” for the conference tends to be approved with very little floor discussion from the body of bishops.

There will only be a secretarial election Tuesday if Archbishop Paul Coakley, the current secretary, is elected president or vice president. But if he is, don’t underestimate the importance of the votes for a new secretary.

—

Finally on the USCCB, The Pillar broke the news Sunday that the bishops are expected to discuss the prospective merger of the Diocese of Steubenville during their closed door executive sessions this week — the latest in years-long will-they-or-wont-they saga for the Appalachian Ohio diocese.

So here’s the latest — and if we get an update, you’ll be the first to know.

—

Oh! And one other interesting point about this meeting — after several years standing outside during bishops’ conference meetings, praying the rosary and delivering open letters read aloud to his brothers, Bishop Joe Strickland has literally come in from the cold, and is attending this meeting as an ordinary emeritus — a right he has always had the option to exercise, and seems now to be comfortable taking.

Outside the USCCB:

— English Cardinal Vincent Nichols — who leads the Westminster archdiocese that covers much of London — turned 80 years old on Saturday.

Nichols sat down with The Pillar to talk about the state of the Church and society in the United Kingdom, in a far-ranging and fascinating interview which is well worth your time.

Read it here.

— Homemade bombs were thrown at a Catholic cathedral in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday evening. Here’s why.

— Police have apprehended an individual suspected of breaking into the Archdiocese of Toronto’s chancery building and stealing a number of items over the weekend. Here’s what they know.

On lists

— And finally, a very significant piece of news:

The Church’s highest canonical trial court has ruled in favor of an American priest who sued the religious order which released his name in a list of religious “credibly accused” of sexual abuse of minors.

The Roman Rota ruled in June — in a ruling just now becoming public — that a religious order caused illegitimate harm to an American priest’s reputation by publishing his name on its list of “credibly accused” priests.

Details of the case, and the consequences for the order, are still emerging. (If you know those details, call me).

But the significance of the decision can’t be overstated, and — if I’m honest — I’m surprised, and perhaps even alarmed, that is not the talk of the town here at the USCCB.

If it’s helpful, you can think of the Church’s response to the sexual abuse crisis as a balance of three interests or goods: support and solidarity for victims, due process rights for clergy, and a responsibility of stewardship for the temporal goods and ongoing mission of the institutions of the Church.

That balance shifts depending on circumstances, and even public sentiment. There is a feeling, for example, that in the wake of the 2002 scandals, an attempt at reform underplayed due process for clerics, while overemphasizing institutional self-protection.

After 2018, and the scandals of that year, there has been a call towards some kind of rebalancing of the scales, with a public call priority for victims, and hopefully a growing recognition of the rights of due process, and a call away from a history of overindexing on “protect the institution and its stuff.”

In that context, the current ruling: Vatican departments have, for years, condemned the publication of credibly accused lists, and opposed the use of potentially prejudicial phrases like “credibly accused,” but American dioceses have mostly ignored that condemnation, and because they have often reached legal settlements with alleged victims requiring that they publish said lists.

In other words, until now they’ve let the Vatican judgment go because of the civil law requirements or binding agreements they’ve made — along with the general support among victims’ advocates for the idea of such lists in the U.S., where it is usually thought that they make it more likely victims will feel comfortable coming forward to make allegations go.

But if dioceses or orders can be found liable of defamation in the Vatican courts for doing exactly that, they’ll have to make some decisions about how to move forward. And the balance might shift toward due process — the trick is to do that in a way that doesn’t come at the expense of the legitimate needs and interests of victims. How that will happen is not clear to me at all.

But this rotal decision is not insignificant for the path forward on safeguarding. And everyone with a hand in that work should be carefully attentive.

The robot we need

The bishops Tuesday will discuss artificial intelligence and large language models, and will likely urge caution about the ethical and pastoral consequences of giving our minds and wills to uncaring false deity of ChatGPT.

At the same time, some of them may well extol the pastoral potential of AI — which will give me, an avowed Luddite on the robot revolution, a great deal of consternation.

There’s an irony to that, because here at the USCCB meeting, I look forward each year to spending time with the robot I love more than any other.

Now, the hotel which hosts fall plenary assemblies is often criticized as extravagant — it is a beautiful place in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, and, to be honest, everything is top shelf. The truth is that the conference needs a hotel to meet in — accommodating a huge number of older men isn’t easily accomplished in a seminary or retreat center, and the meeting space and technology required for this meeting is considerable. Plus, the conference has a pretty good rate on the place, achieved by locking in a very long term contract for the annual November meeting.

But I have appreciated that the optics of a meeting in a very nice hotel can be straining, when people see their parish priests struggle, or when the bishops talk about their aim of solidarity with the poor, in such posh digs.

That is perhaps unavoidable.

Ed and I try very hard to travel economically, but for this meeting, where we have meetings from 6am until well after midnight, we tend, like most media, to stay where the bishops do.

And I have to confess, there is one luxury of this hotel to which I have grown troublingly accustomed. It’s a robot.

Specifically, the Robot Coupe J100, the finest name in luxury hotel juicers.

I can do without most of the niceties of this hotel. The breakfast is too expensive, the bar is too posh. Fifi, the once grand lobby sculpture, was too… well, just too Fifi.

Fifi is no longer the lobby sculpture at the USCCB. And how we miss her.

But I have grown to love the Robot Coupe J100 the way Ed loves fine Rolexes. And each year, for the three or four days I’m here, I indulge in more fresh extracted juice than any man should.

The Robot Coupe is a centrifugal juicer. Its blades spin very fast, pulverizing fruit and vegetables while the cutting chambers spin fast enough to create centrifugal force, pushing juice through a mesh strainer, and then into its own chamber.

While some prefer the much slower masticating juicers, which use an auger to “chew” and then press fruits and vegetables, I like satisfying whir of the Robot Coupe’s centrifugal core, and its ability to handle anything — even the tough fibers of deliciously salty celery — very quickly, producing a satisfying juice that loses none of the flavor of its ingredients.

I think about you all the time, Robot Coupe J100. But I don’t need the same.

Each year, I overdose on the juice for a few days, and then imagine a life in which I could afford a Robot Coupe of my own. I can’t. I never will. But for a few days I dream, and then I have to renounce the whole thing — along with the other hotel niceties here — in solidarity with the demands of real and actual life.

But I’m always surprised when I see bishops or USCCB staffers who don’t even bother with the Robot Coupe. I’ve become something of an evangelist for it, and probably too zealous.

So I took it as a point of pride when I heard a few bishops and staffers talking about me in the breakfast area this morning — not gossiping about me for my controversial work at The Pillar , but instead chuckling a bit at the excesses of the man they knew only as “that weird juice guy.”

Please be assured of prayers from the weird juice guy. Please pray for us, we need it.

And don’t forget to come to our live shows. They are going to be A LOT OF FUN.

Yours in Christ,

JD Flynn

editor-in-chief

The Pillar

And one other other thing: At the conference hotel, Fifi is gone, but not entirely forgotten. She’s now immortalized with her very own cocktail. If you try it, toast the bishops. Or at least pray for them: