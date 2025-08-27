The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JMR's avatar
JMR
1h

I liked the papal insignia on the headrest!

Also, thank you for turning off the comments on the Minneapolis articles today. There are no words to describe this tragedy, only prayer to be offered.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture