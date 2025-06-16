The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nic V.'s avatar
Nic V.
3h

I'd be interested in the history of the church allowing stadium masses like this. I hate to be a negative nancy, but anytime I see these there is just something off-putting about them (there seems to be a kind of carnival like environment). The environment seems wholly inappropriate for the celebration of mass. You can have a large stadium size gathering of Catholics that doesn't entail the celebration of mass. It seems we're lacking imagination here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Phil H's avatar
Phil H
3h

Every time I hear of Pope Leo’s Chicago roots, a certain song goes through my head:

“Well the South side of Chicago

Is the baddest part of town. . .”

I have to wonder — did Pope Leo ever meet “bad, bad Leroy Brown?”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture