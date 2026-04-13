Pope Leo XIV told reporters at a press conference Monday that he had “no fear” of the Trump administration, after the U.S. president wrote a message criticizing the pope for his stance on the war in Iran.

Pope Leo XIV. Credit: Edgar Beltran/Pillar Media.

Trump’s comments have earned widespread criticism from political leaders and Catholic bishops, with Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the U.S. bishops’ conference, saying Sunday night he was “disheartened that the president chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father.”

In a Truth Social post on April 12, President Donald Trump said that “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

“He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services,” Trump added.

The president then criticized the pope’s stance on the war on Iran and the U.S. operation in Venezuela.

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country,” Trump wrote.

Trump also said the pope should be thankful for him because he was elected because “he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!,” he added.

At a press gaggle Sunday night, the president doubled down on that post.

“I don’t think [Pope Leo’s] doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess. … he hit us … Think of it. He’s worried about fear. What about the fear when the ministers and the priests and the — all of those great people that were arrested during Covid, and in many cases they’re outside 10 feet apart, and they were arrested, so… we don’t like a pope that’s gonna say that it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok in our cities. I don’t like it,” Trump told a reporter.

“I’m not a big fan of Pope Leo. He’s a very liberal person, and he’s a man that doesn’t believe in stopping crime. He’s a man that doesn’t think that we should be toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon so they can blow up the world. So I’m not a fan of Pope Leo.”

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For his part, the pope was asked about Trump’s post during his Monday morning flight to Algeria, the first leg of a 10-day trip to Africa.

Pope Leo told reporters: “I am not a politician, and I do not want to enter into a debate with [Trump]. I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused as some are doing. I continue to speak strongly against war, seeking to promote peace, dialogue, and multilateralism among states to find solutions to problems.”

“I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the Church is here to do,” he added.

Several Church officials in the U.S. and Italy have criticized Trump’s comments.

Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, president of the USCCB, said in a statement Sunday night: “I am disheartened that the president chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father. Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls.”

Meanwhile, Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester struck a different tone.

Barron said that “the statements made by President Trump on Truth Social regarding the pope were entirely inappropriate and disrespectful. They don’t contribute at all to a constructive conversation,” adding that he “would warmly recommend that serious Catholics within the Trump administration–Secretary Rubio, Vice President Vance, Ambassador Brian Burch, and others–might meet with Vatican officials so that a real dialogue can take place.”

Barron also took the occasion to thank the Trump administration for reaching out “to Catholics and other people of faith. It has been a high honor to serve on the Religious Liberty Commission. No President in my lifetime has shown a greater dedication to defending our first liberty.

“All that said, I think the President owes the Pope an apology,” he concluded.

Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington also published a statement saying that “Along with Archbishop Coakley, President of the USCCB, and my brother bishops, I was disheartened by recent comments from President Trump concerning Pope Leo XIV and the Church.”

“I pray that civility and respect are fully restored as together, with God’s grace, we work for peace and harmony among all people. May we also be united in our prayer for the end of war and violence so that Christ’s peace reigns throughout the world and in our hearts.”

The undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, Fr. Antonio Spadaro SJ, also wrote on twitter.com criticizing Trump’s comments.

“When political power turns against a moral voice, it is often because it cannot contain it… The Pope… cannot be reduced to the grammar of force, security, or national interest.”

“In this sense, the attack is a declaration of impotence. Unable to absorb that voice, power tries to delegitimize it. Yet in doing so, it implicitly acknowledges its weight. If Leo were irrelevant, he would not deserve a word. Instead, he is invoked, named, opposed—a sign that his words matter,” Spadaro added.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Baldo Reina, cardinal vicar of Rome, published a statement saying that “uniting ourselves to the feelings of the people of God in the Diocese of Rome, I also express my solidarity and confirm my absolute support for our bishop, Pope Leo XIV, who is facing puzzling attacks against his magistery of peace.”

“The Gospel of the Beatitudes is the substance of the mission of the Church, and no one and nothing, bewitched by the illusory echo of arrogance, can become an obstacle to that proclamation,” the cardinal added.

International and American politicians also criticized Trump for his comments on the pope.

Italy’s deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini — widely considered to lead the most conservative faction of Italy’s right-leaning government coalition — wrote Monday that “If anyone is working hard on the issue of peace and conflict resolution, it’s Pope Leo. Attacking the pope, a symbol of peace and a spiritual guide for billions of Catholics, doesn’t seem like a useful or intelligent thing to do.”

“It has been centuries since such a blatant act of aggression against the Roman Pontiff was seen,” said Italy’s former center-left Prime Minister Matteo ​Renzi.

The left-leaning mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, said that “Rome supports Pope Leo. Donald Trump’s attacks on his elevated spiritual magisterium and on his commitment to peace are unacceptable and wound sensitivities and consciences. The city of Rome, uniquely bound to its Bishop, firmly reaffirms the values of respect, dialogue, and peace.”

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on twitter.com “On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus.”

An AI-generated image posted by President Donald Trump on April 12, and later deleted.

“This comes after last week’s post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilization. I completely denounce this and I’m praying against it!!!,” the former representative added.

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said on twitter.com that “Donald Trump shamefully attacked His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. People of faith will never worship a wannabe King. We worship an almighty GOD.”

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) added: “As a Catholic, I find it abhorrent that the President of the United States would publicly attack the Successor of St. Peter. Donald Trump is flailing. His war in Iran has led to the death and injury of American servicemembers and the death of Iranian children.”

“He will attack anyone or anything to try to protect himself, even the Church that millions of Americans find faith and comfort in every day. The American people deserve a president who understands the consequences of his words and takes responsibility for his actions,” the senator concluded.

Iran’s president Maround Perezhkian also posted on twitter.com saying that he condemned “the insult to [Pope Leo] on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah.”

Meanwhile, Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez said that “while some fill the war with war, Leo XIV sows peace with courage. It will be an honor to receive him in Spain in a few weeks.