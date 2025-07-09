The Internal Revenue Service this week conceded in a court filing that a rule blocking churches from endorsing or opposing political candidates was neither neutral nor generally applicable.

American flag flying outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral, New York. Credit: Shutterstock.

The move essentially ends a 70 year federal gag on religious bodies from wading too directly into partisan politics without risking their tax-exempt status.

IRS policy notwithstanding, one way or the other, the Church tends to keep itself above the partisan fray. In fact, for their part, the U.S. bishops said Tuesday that the Church’s political engagement will remain unchanged by the decision.

But what exactly are the Church’s own rules of political engagement, as set by canon law?

The Pillar explains.

What’s changed, exactly?

The 1954 Johnson Amendment bars 501(c)3 organizations, which include nearly all churches and religious groups with tax exempt status, from participating or intervening in political campaigns. The interpretation of that rule, until this week, included a ban on churches from endorsing or opposing individual candidates for office.

Now, according to a filing from the IRS in a lawsuit filed in Texas by religious broadcasters, that interpretation is being substantially relaxed, paving the way for denominations to back or block politicians’ campaigns.

What have the bishops said?

While some may have wondered if the IRS change could clear the way for official episcopal endorsements of candidates in coming elections, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops was quick to quash any such expectations.

“The IRS was addressing a specific case, and it doesn’t change how the Catholic Church engages in public debate,” the USCCB said in a July 8 statement.

“The Church seeks to help Catholics form their conscience in the Gospel so they might discern which candidates and policies would advance the common good. The Catholic Church maintains its stance of not endorsing or opposing political candidates.”

Of course, those familiar with the conference’s internal debates in recent years will know that statement doesn’t mean the Church, the bishops, and even local clergy, don’t talk about politics, and even individual politicians.

OK, but what does the Code of Canon Law actually say about the Church and politics?

The Code of Canon Law acknowledges that secular partisan politics is an important part of civil life, and that Catholics have important roles to play in the public sphere.

But as a general principle, the Church asserts her “duty and innate right, independent of any human power whatsoever, to preach the gospel to all peoples, also using the means of social communication proper to it.”

In other words, the Church maintain that her divine mandates to evangelize, teach, and worship, are governed by God, and not by secular rulers or authorities.

But Church leaders do engage with politics, in part because canon law directly links the Church’s evangelizing mission to her prophetic teaching ministry.

“It belongs to the Church always and everywhere to announce moral principles, even about the social order, and to render judgment concerning any human affairs insofar as the fundamental rights of the human person or the salvation of souls requires it,” canon law explains.

In other words, bishops have the obligation to speak about — and even judge — anything and anyone, at least when it touches fundamental human rights or matters of salvation.

But there are some limits about how the Church and her ministers engage in politics.

For example, it is fairly well known that clerics are, as a general norm, forbidden from assuming any public office which involves even some participation the exercise of civil power.

Clerics are also generally banned from any “active part in political parties” unless the proper Church authority deems it “required” for the the protection of the rights of the Church, and for the common good.

And while lay Catholics are bound to “imbue and perfect the order temporal affairs” with the spirit of the Gospel, there still are clear lines placed in canon law between ecclesiastical leadership and deep involvement in partisan affairs. For example, canon law bans any Catholic, cleric or lay, from exercising leadership in a political party and at the same time leading some officially Catholic apostolate.

But if the Church is supposed to “judge” moral matters involving fundamental rights and the salvation of souls, don’t bishops have to judge politicians and campaigns?

To a degree, yes. Since 2007, the U.S. bishops have issued and updated a teaching document on the political responsibility of Catholics, “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship.”

According to the conference’s statement on the role of the Church in American political life, while the bishops have the responsibility to govern the Church and hand over the faith, “the laity are called to bring the gospel to bear on the world. While many laity are involved in roles of leadership and service within the Church, it remains primarily the role of the laity to advocate for justice, to serve in public office, and to inform daily life with the gospel.”

“While bishops together with their coworkers help form the laity in accordance with basic principles, they do not tell the laity to vote for particular candidates,” the conference says.

“On these often complex matters, it is the laity’s responsibility to form their consciences and grow in the virtue of prudence to approach the many and varied issues of the day with the mind of Christ.”

But that doesn’t mean the bishops give general advice on moral matters and leave it entirely to individual Catholics to decide for themselves what matters, and what should inform their vote.

Some of the most fractious debates among the bishops in recent years have come over deciding which political issues touch most urgently and directly on fundamental questions of human dignity and morals, and which require the Catholic’s “preeminent” consideration at the ballot box.

And that sort of weighing exercise, and the need to speak clearly and starkly, isn’t an optional indulgence for the conference.

Instead, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith declares that it is the Church’s — and the bishops’ — job to outline the “solid foundation of non-negotiable ethical principles” upon which democracy should be based.

Ok. But bishops publicly oppose individual candidates all the time, right?

What about Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and all the “Eucharistic coherence” stuff?

Fair question. But there is an important distinction to be made between political candidates generally and Catholic politicians specifically.

The Church has the right, and her leaders have the duty, to speak generally on political matters which touch on matters of morals, human rights, and the common good.

And bishops are obliged to address with any Catholic — including a Catholic politician — an issue which might imperil salvation. But when a bishop talks to a Catholic politician like that, he’s not talking about politics, he’s talking to a particular person about salvation — at least in principle.

Bishops also have a legitimate pastoral interest in addressing the public witness of Catholics who oppose fundamental moral teachings of the Church, given how their example could mislead other Catholics on what the Church says or deems acceptable in the political sphere.

Further, it is not new territory for the Church, even at the highest level, to outline formally how Catholic politicians might imperil their souls in the course of their work.

Pope St. John Paul II gave some fairly specific teachings about Catholic politicians and specific political issues in his encyclical letter Evangelium vitae.

The same issues were taken up by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith in 2002, and in the Latin American bishops’ landmark Aparacida document, principally drafted by the future Pope Francis.

Indeed both Evangelium Vitae and Aparacida speak directly of Catholic politicians being unable to receive the Eucharist if they advance laws against life, like legal protections for abortion.

In fact, as recently as 2021, the DDF was writing to the bishops of the United States urging them to make sure their discussions were “serene” when dealing with “Catholics in public office who support legislation allowing abortion, euthanasia or other moral evils,” but in no way suggesting the matter didn’t need to be dealt with.

But in the cases of Biden and Pelosi, it was not the case that the bishops issued an official position telling Catholics not to vote for them.

Rather, bishops debated what medicinal remedies were needed and appropriate for the good of the politicians themselves, and what public correctives they might need to make to prevent Catholics being misled by the bad example of Catholic politicians — especially those who campaign on their Catholic identity while openly dissenting from the Church’s teaching on fundamental moral issues.

For what it is worth, similar questions have been raised in the current election cycles about the Catholic vice president, JD Vance, and the current administration’s policies on immigration and the arrest and detention of migrants.

Increasing numbers of bishops have spoken publicly about the threats to basic human rights and dignity as a result of current administration policy, and a similar debate over the VP’s status as a public Catholic in the political realm could be on the cards.