Please take your seats. Today’s class is about to begin. We’re going to be focusing on an important new education document by Pope Leo XIV.

Caption: Pope Leo XIV, pictured on Sept. 7, 2025. Credit: © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.

The text was released by the Vatican Oct. 28, and it’s currently available only in Italian. An English version should be available by the time you take the exam at the end of this academic year.

The document’s title is Disegnare nuove mappe di speranza, which means “Drawing New Maps of Hope.” We’ve been talking a lot about hope this year because in 2025 the Catholic Church is celebrating the Jubilee of Hope. Pope Leo signed this document during the Jubilee of the World of Education, a Jubilee Year event drawing Catholic educators from around the world to Rome.

The new text is known as an apostolic letter, one of the main categories of papal documents, alongside encyclicals and apostolic exhortations. As Pope Leo was only elected in May, he hasn’t released many documents yet. This is only his second apostolic letter.

In this class, we’re going to look at why Leo XIV published this text and what it says. There should be time at the end for a little quiz.

Why now?

The pope tells readers in the opening lines why he has released this document. Oct. 28, he notes, is the 60th anniversary of another significant text, Gravissimum educationis. This was one of the 16 documents issued by Vatican Council II, a meeting of the world’s bishops from 1962 to 1965.

The Declaration on Christian Education, as it is known, was one of the Council’s shorter documents. But it had a big impact on efforts to promote Catholic education around the world in the decades after it was issued.

Gravissimum educationis said, in a nutshell, that education is “extremely important.” That’s the meaning of the Latin title. Education isn’t just for the privileged few who can afford it, but a “universal right.” Therefore, the Church must provide educational opportunities to as many people as possible, especially the poor.

The Catholic Church then, as now, was the world’s biggest provider of education, apart from governments. Gravissimum educationis asked Catholic institutions to cooperate more closely with each other so they would bear greater fruit.

In Disegnare nuove mappe di speranza, Pope Leo says a lot has changed in the 60 years since the world’s bishops issued their message. To respond to new challenges, Catholic education needs to change too.

A word cloud showing the prevalence of terms in Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic letter ‘Disegnare nuove mappe di speranza.’ Created at freewordcloudgenerator.com.

What does it say?

1. The preamble: It may surprise you that Leo XIV’s document on education is slightly longer than Gravissimum educationis. The pope clearly has a lot to say about Catholic education in the 21st century.

Like the earlier document, this one begins with a preamble, which describes the world of education today. Pope Leo says we are living in a time of “rapid changes and disorienting uncertainties.” Students are learning in “a complex, fragmented, digitalized educational environment.”

The pope says that Catholic educators are finding new and creative ways to respond to these difficulties. If they allow themselves to be guided by the word of Christ, they will not retreat but reinvent themselves for a new era.

Pope Leo introduces an image in the preamble that will reappear later. He likens Catholic educational institutions to a great constellation of stars. Just as the stars guide sailors as they are blown across the high seas, so Catholic schools and universities can guide us in our turbulent times.

2. A dynamic history: In the second section, the pope offers a quick tour of the history of Catholic education, starting with the early Christian monks known as the Desert Fathers, who taught in parables, in a similar style to Jesus.

The pope also mentions St. Augustine of Hippo, the great 4th-century bishop who inspired the creation of the Augustinian order. You’ll remember that Leo XIV is an Augustinian and in his first address as pope, he described himself as a “son of St. Augustine.” Remember, it isn’t a Leo XIV document unless there’s a reference to Augustine.

The pope also recalls the huge contribution of men’s and women’s religious orders to education, highlighting saints such as Jean-Baptiste de la Salle, founder of the De La Salle Brothers, and St. John Bosco, the Salesians’ founder. He also mentions Catholic women who opened up educational opportunities for girls, migrants, and other people in need, including the former slave St. Josephine Bakhita and Maria Montessori, creator of the Montessori method. The first U.S.-born pope also cites three female saints who served in America: Frances Cabrini, Katharine Drexel, and Elizabeth Ann Seton.

3. A living tradition. In the third part, Pope Leo says that Catholic education is always being renewed, evolving into new forms in response to the demands of each new era. But the focus remains the same: the individual human being who is made in the image of God and capable of recognizing truth.

At this point, he introduces the figure of St. John Henry Newman, a 19th-century English convert to Catholicism. He notes that Newman once wrote that “religious truth is not only a portion, but a condition of general knowledge.” And he says he has the joy of proclaiming Newman as the co-patron of Catholic education, alongside St. Thomas Aquinas, amid the Jubilee of the World of Education.

4. The compass of Gravissimum educationis. In the fourth section, the pope says that Catholic education is focused on developing the whole person — their mind, body, spirit, emotions, and relationships — and not just on supplying the economy with effective workers. This was one of the important insights in Gravissimum educationis. He adds that the underlying principles of Catholic education are “fixed stars,” using the image of a constellation again.

5. The centrality of the person. Pope Leo reflects in the fifth part on what it means for education to be focused on the flourishing of human beings, rather than maximizing economic efficiency. He fondly recalls his visits — when he was the Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru — to the Catholic University of Saint Toribio de Mogrovejo. Catholic educational facilities are not mere institutions, he says, “but a living environment where the Christian vision permeates every discipline and every interaction.”

He touches on another theme of Gravissimum educationis: that parents are the primary educators of their children. Catholic schools are called to “collaborate with parents, not replace them.”

6. Identity and subsidiarity. Pope Leo recalls that Gravissimum educationis also defended the principle of subsidiarity. Subsidiarity means that decisions should be taken by those most deeply involved in a situation. In a Catholic school, for example, the principal should be the person who makes crucial decisions, rather than a government official sitting in an office thousands of miles away.

Leo XIV reaffirms this principle, but he emphasizes that Catholic educational institutions should not only focus on defending their rights but also on positively influencing the wider world.

7. Contemplation of Creation. The pope urges Catholic schools and universities to join the struggle to safeguard the environment. Catholic education, he says, “must unite social and environmental justice, promote moderation and sustainable lifestyles, and form consciences capable of choosing not only what is convenient but what is right.”

8. An educational constellation. Pope Leo picks up the image of the stars in the eighth section, urging individual educational institutions to recognize that they are part of a greater whole.

“Each ‘star’ has its own brightness, but together they chart a course,” he writes, asking for past rivalries to be set aside.

9. Navigating new spaces. The biggest social change since the publication of Gravissimum educationis is the digital revolution. Pope Leo urges Catholic educators to use new technology wisely, “avoiding all technophobia” but also steering cutting-edge advances such as artificial intelligence in a healthy direction that protects “dignity, justice, and work.”

10. The North Star of the Compact on Education. Pope Leo XIV expresses support for a project launched by his predecessor, Pope Francis, known as the Global Compact on Education. The initiative has seven guiding principles, including “place the person at the center of every educational program” and “listen to the voices of children and young people.”

To those seven commitments, Pope Leo adds three priorities: helping young people to cultivate their inner lives, equipping them to use AI wisely, and promoting peace.

Summing up his message, the pope says: “Sixty years after Gravissimum educationis and five years after the Compact, history challenges us with new urgency. Rapid and profound changes expose children, adolescents, and young people to unprecedented fragilities. It’s not enough to preserve: we must revitalize.”

He adds: “I ask all educational institutions to inaugurate a new era that speaks to the hearts of the new generations, reconciling knowledge and meaning, competence and responsibility, faith and life.”

11. New Maps of Hope. In the final section, Pope Leo urges Catholic educators to embrace the image of stars.

“Catholic educational constellations are an inspiring image of how tradition and future can intertwine without contradiction: a living tradition that extends toward new forms of presence and service,” he writes, entrusting the future of Catholic education to Our Lady, Seat of Wisdom, one of the Virgin Mary’s devotional titles.

Quiz time

Let’s end with a quiz, to see how closely you’ve been paying attention.

1. Which image does the pope use throughout the text to convey his vision of Catholic education?

A) A burst of fireworks;

B) A busy port;

C) A constellation of stars.

2. What new phenomenon does Pope Leo ask Catholic education to address?

A) Artificial intelligence;

B) Brain rot;

C) Social media.

3. Who did Pope Leo proclaim as co-patron of Catholic education?

A) St. Augustine of Hippo;

B) St. John Henry Newman;

C) St. Josephine Bakhita.

If you answered C for the first, A for the second, and B for the third, congratulations

Class dismissed.



