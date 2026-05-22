Hey everybody,

As Pillar readers know, Venerable Fulton Sheen — America’s favorite TV bishop — will be beatified September 24, at a Mass in St. Louis, presided over by Cardinal Luis Tagle.

Ed and I will be there for the Mass, for a Pillar Podcast live show, for the full SheenFest experience, and for a quick trip to Peoria, Sheen’s hometown, where we’ll venerate his tomb, attend a Mass of thanksgiving, and visit Illinois’ finest li’l Sheen museum.

We will witness a historic moment in American Catholicism.

And we want you there too.

So we’re partnering with Verso Ministries to host a Pillar Pilgrimage to Fulton Sheen’s beatification. We’ll hang out with pilgrims the night before for a talk about Fulton Sheen (and a podcast live show), you’ll have tickets to the full complement of Sheen activities, we’ll stay as close as we can to the action, and we’ll travel together to Peoria to pray at Sheen’s own tomb.

We’ll make friendships, we’ll have a lot of fun — and we’ll ask the Lord to be present with us, as we travel toward him, together.

We think it will be a trip worth taking. And we really hope you’ll come.

At present, we’re still finalizing all the last details, but time is short! We’ll need to get people signed up and registered as quickly as possible. And because this is such a historic moment, we’re working to keep things as affordable as we can, while ensuring pilgrims have access to the entire experience.

If you want to come — or if you’re just interested in finding out more — click here, and fill out this form. Then as soon as we’ve got the full package locked in, we’ll email you with all the details.

Bring your family. Bring your friends. This moment has been a long time coming.

In Christ,

JD Flynn

editor-in-chief

The Pillar