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Ash's avatar
Ash
3h

I appreciate this take. So many Catholics have misinterpreted Magnifica humanitas to mean all AI is bad and Catholics shouldn’t use it when it said it’s a tool that we need discernment to use correctly.

I appreciate the modeling and hope more official church leaders will be transparent and embrace the technology.

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