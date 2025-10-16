The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FrTim's avatar
FrTim
1h

This is very disturbing.

Perhaps Leo will dismantle the whole apparatus, so that, as Francis hoped, "I want a Church that is poor and for the poor." The current corruption is obvious, and it's not new. The Church can never be credible if it's internal house is not in moral order.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Cody's avatar
Cody
23m

In addition to the poorly worded headline, there are multiple styling errors in this article. These stories are too important not to hire a copy editor. Please hire one. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture