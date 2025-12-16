The Pillar

Nathan
1h

"The New York archdiocese has also struggled in recent years to encourage priestly vocations, with only two men applying to diocesan formation in 2024, and the number of priests declining by 51% between 1970 and 2020. In June, the archdiocese said it had 18 men in priestly formation, for a Catholic population of 2.5 million, with some 300 parishes."

That is one of the most heartbreaking paragraphs I've read in my years as a Pillar reader.

Bob S.
1hEdited

Guess I'll repeat my comment to the newsletter here:

I've been in the Joliet diocese for a couple of decades now. Hicks became bishop during Covid, and so, while he's been here five years, it "feels" more like two. In any event, commentary out there in the arena of the Catholic internet seems to assume that, since he was Cupich's auxiliary for a couple years, Hicks must be on the progressive side of the spectrum. But as a member of the diocese and a bit more attentive to these things than your average bear, I have to say that I don't see it. Pretty much anyone they put in would be to the left of Dolan - but that doesn't mean we'll see calls for lady deacons in the Big Apple any time soon.

