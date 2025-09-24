The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
1h

Although there should be continued concern about the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, it does seem there is a sort of racism, maybe unintended, in the world consistently ignoring the wars in Africa, as if subliminly saying: "those people are always fighting. They are not as civilized as Europe and the Middle East." This is obviously a false notion. Basically no one on the political right or left is discussing this issue, when just a fraction of the money spent on the Russia-Ukraine conflict by the U.S. and E.U. could resolve the conflict in Congo. One of the great strengths of the Pillar is that problems involving so many regions of the world are discussed in detailed articles as if it is the one media outlet that truly believes each part of the world is as important as another. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cbalducc's avatar
Cbalducc
3h

It seems only the civilians are the good guys.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture