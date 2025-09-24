Armed groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have committed a string of deadly attacks against civilians, including Catholics, in recent weeks.

A UN peacekeeper stands guard during an operation against the Allied Democratic Forces in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on March 13, 2014. Credit: © MONUSCO/Sylvain Liechti/wikimedia CC BY-SA 2.0.

There are an estimated 252 local armed groups and 14 foreign armed groups operating in the lawless eastern region of the Central African nation.

But much of the recent violence has been attributed to two organizations: the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, an Islamist insurgency, and the March 23 Movement, or M23, a rebel paramilitary force.

Recently reported incidents include:

The murder of more than 40 people by the ADF during an evening prayer vigil on July 26-27 in the Catholic Parish of Blessed Anuarite in Komanda, a town in the Ituri province.

The summary execution in July by M23 rebels of more than 140 largely ethnic Hutu civilians in at least 14 villages and farming areas near Virunga National Park, in the North Kivu province.

The murder of more than 50 civilians, including eight women and two children, by the ADF in the Beni and Lubero territories of North Kivu Aug. 9-16.

The killing by the ADF of more than 60 people attending a Christian funeral vigil in the Lubero territory in North Kivu on the night of Sept. 8-9.

A Sept. 9 massacre by the ADF of at least 30 Christian farmers in the village of Potodu, in Beni territory in North Kivu.

The killing of at least 37 villagers by M23 forces Sept. 19 in Walikale Territory in North Kivu, as the rebels withdrew from a battle with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the national army.

An armed robbery overnight from Sept. 15 to 16 at a training school in Bunia, the capital of the Ituri Province, that left a priest injured. It was the third robbery at the site since July.

Why are these events occurring? Why are the victims often Christians? And how is the Church responding?

A map showing the location of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Credit: TUBS/wikimedia CC BY-SA 3.0.

Why is it happening?

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is a vast and complex country surrounded by unpredictable and sometimes hostile neighbors.

The nation, which was liberated from Belgian rule in 1960, is the largest country in sub-Saharan Africa by area. It has a population of roughly 109 million people, almost half of whom are Catholic. It is located in Africa’s volatile Great Lakes region, where war has raged frequently over the past 65 years, claiming millions of lives.

The east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo — composed of the North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri, Haut-Uele, Bas-Uele, Tshopo, Maniema, and Tanganyika provinces — is rich in natural resources such as timber, gold, and coltan, a metallic ore used in cellphones. That makes it a highly desirable location for armed forces in the wider region.

Recent upheaval in the eastern Congo can be traced back to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, one of the nine countries that border the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Following 100 days of violence in which it is known that ethnic Hutu extremists killed up to a million Tutsis and moderate Hutus, the Tutsi-led Rwandan Patriotic Front seized power in Rwanda. Nearly two million Hutus fled across the border, settling in refugee camps in the North and South Kivu provinces.

In 1997, Laurent-Désiré Kabila, a Congolese resistance fighter backed by Uganda and Rwanda, overthrew Mobutu Sese Seko, a dictator who had led the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 1965.

Kabila fell out with his Ugandan and Rwandan backers due to his strong nationalist stance. In 1998, Uganda and Rwanda invaded the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the intention of overthrowing Kabila. He responded by enlisting the support of Angola, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, holding off the invasion until 2001, when he was assassinated.

The events of 1998 are known as the First Congo War, which is often called Africa’s First World War due to its high death toll and the number of participating countries. The Second Congo War, which ended in 2003, is estimated to have caused more than 5 million deaths, including from indirect causes.

It was against the background of this turmoil that the ADF and M23 emerged.

The ADF first appeared in neighboring Uganda in the 1990s. While Uganda is a Christian-majority country, it has a Muslim minority, comprising roughly 13% of the population.

The ADF was a coalition formed of groups unhappy with the leadership of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, who they perceived as anti-Muslim. As the ADF developed, it was forced out of Uganda, taking refuge in the borderlands in eastern Congo.

The ADF has long had ties with international jihadist groups. In 2019, its leader Musa Baluku declared allegiance to the Islamic State, which is why ADF is described in news reports as “Islamic State-affiliated” and part of the Islamic State’s Central African Province.

M23 was established in 2012 by former members of the National Congress for the Defence of the People. This organization, known by its French acronym CNDP, was a Rwandan-backed rebel group largely composed of Rwandan-Congolese Tutsi fighters. M23 was formed when a group of CNDP fighters mutinied, citing the Congolese government’s failure to uphold a peace accord it had signed with the CNDP.

After a decade of mixed battlefield fortunes, M23 launched an offensive that resulted in early 2025 in the seizure of Goma and Bukavu, the capitals of North Kivu and South Kivu respectively. M23 soldiers have been accused of extensive human rights violations, including torture, rape, and summary executions of children.

An M23 soldier on Bunagana Hill in North Kivu in 2012. Al Jazeera English/wikimedia CC BY-SA 2.0.

Why are the victims often Christians?

The atrocities committed by M23 appear to be driven by ethnic, political, and territorial motives rather than religion.

For example, the more than 140 civilians executed by the group in July near Virunga National Park belonged to the Hutu ethnic group. M23 is predominantly Tutsi, and its soldiers likely suspected the civilians were linked to a Hutu-led militia. Both the Tutsi and Hutu peoples are predominantly Christian, so religion does not seem to be a factor.

But it is a major element in the massacres committed by the ADF, which has adopted the Islamic State’s practice of targeting Christians, including at places of worship.

Violence against Christians serves both an ideological and practical purpose for the ADF, as Stig Jarle Hansen, a Norwegian professor of international relations, noted in an Aug. 31 article for The Conversation.

“First, it gives the group media attention in the global press and in Islamic State outlets. African affiliates have grown in their importance for the Islamic State; they are seen as examples of “success” and the ‘new fields of jihad,’” he wrote.

“Islamic State Central African Province shows they are active, despite the beating it has received from Uganda. Such attention might also lead to both new foreign fighter recruits and more financial support from outside Congo.”

The ADF’s motives aren’t purely religious, though. To survive, it must continue to plunder new communities. By spreading terror, it seeks to reduce resistance so it can more easily seize resources.

In a sign of the political complexity of the Great Lakes region, Ugandan generals have been accused of staging attacks and blaming the ADF, according to The Africa Report magazine.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, pictured in March 2019, before he received the cardinal’s red hat. © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.

How is the Church responding?

The Catholic Church has limited means to defend communities in areas where the ADF or M23 operate. Church leaders have therefore tended to focus on the broader goal of promoting a comprehensive peace process for the Great Lakes region.

For the Congolese bishops, the quest for peace is a patriotic duty. They believe that as long as the eastern Congo is a mosaic of militias, there is a grave danger that the country will be balkanized — that is, fragmented into small warring states.

The Catholic Church is one of the few institutions that can serve as a bulwark against balkanization. For that reason, forces seeking to divide the country tend to see it as an enemy.

The National Episcopal Conference of Congo and the Church of Christ in the Congo, a union of 62 Protestant denominations, have launched a roadmap for lasting peace known as the “Social Pact for Peace and Living Well Together in the DRC and the Great Lakes.”

During a September 2025 visit to Poland, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, who leads the Church in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, said the idea was to bring all parties to the negotiating table.

“Instead of continuing to wage war on each other, we can sit down around a table and then each say what hurts us, what is wrong. And then together, we will look for solutions,” he told OSV News.

“The initiative is already quite advanced, but we note that all the countries in the sub-region have accepted it. However, it is the government in Kinshasa that is hesitating and is not very enthusiastic about the initiative.”

He said the Vatican Secretariat of State and Pope Leo XIV had been asked to support the peace project.

“Pope Leo is aware of our initiative and is encouraging us to go ahead with it,” Ambongo noted.

Ambongo praised Pope Francis’ words during his 2023 visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In an address to the authorities, diplomats, and members of civil society, the pope said: “Hands off Africa! Stop choking Africa, it is not a mine to be stripped or a terrain to be plundered.”

Ambongo said: “The message he brought was well received by the public, even if it doesn’t always please politicians.”

As well as promoting the comprehensive peace initiative, the Congolese bishops have also appealed tirelessly to all combatants to respect civilians’ lives.

In a Sept. 12 statement, they said: “The National Episcopal Conference of Congo calls on the Congolese nation and the international community to take greater action on the security situation prevailing in Ituri, in the northern part of North Kivu and in South Kivu.”

“It is sad to note that the killings and massacres of Congolese people living there no longer move either the nation or the international community. It goes without saying that human life in the Democratic Republic of the Congo seems to have been trivialized.”

The bishops added: “While places of worship are protected by the Constitution and laws of the Republic, St. Kizito Propaedeutic Seminary in Bunia suffered a violent intrusion by armed men during the night of Aug. 19-20, 2025.”

“This attack follows the assault on Blessed Anuarite Parish in Komanda, Djugu Territory, where more than 40 Catholic faithful, gathered for prayer on the night of July 26-27, were killed by the ADF.”

But as massacres in the eastern Congo continue, the bishops may feel their cries for peace, respect for human life, and national unity are currently vanishing into a void.