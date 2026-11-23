Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo questioned Sunday why Congolese authorities issued a last-minute ban on a youth Mass scheduled to take place at a stadium in Kinshasa.

Security forces stationed outside the Stade Tata Raphaël in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: @Cenco_officiel/twitter.com.

The Archbishop of Kinshasa described the authorities’ decision to cancel the Nov. 22 Mass at the Stade Tata Raphaël without explanation as a “provocation.”



Nov. 22 marked the Solemnity of Christ the King, as well as the 41st World Youth Day, celebrated in local dioceses.

In a video message, Ambongo said the cancelation caused “great distress” among Kinshasa’s Catholics because the Mass was announced months earlier. He noted that the archdiocese had received permission from both the Ministry of Youth and the Ministry of the Interior, which oversees security matters.

“But, curiously, we were surprised to learn that the authorities in power had canceled the celebration at the Stade Tata Raphaël. To tell the truth, we do not know the reasons,” said the cardinal, who is president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar.



“Rather, I have the impression that we are in the realm of provocation. And why provocation? What does the government gain by provoking the Catholic Church, which gathers through these young people who came from every parish of the archdiocese?”