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SPM's avatar
SPM
3h

That would be a pretty quick bounce. Leo was elected at the beginning of May and the collection is at the end of June. At this time last year we had very little indication of Leo's approach to issues. If there is no change this year, then I think we can conclusively conclude there was no "Leo bounce."

When it comes to expenses, I assume that this category includes the beneficiaries of "Peter's Pence"? In this context, "expenses" generally means operating expenses related to the collection itself. If that is roughly $70M then there is a significant issue that needs to be reported.

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