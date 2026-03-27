The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony's avatar
Anthony
2h

Think it could be noted that Leo XIII actually reestablished the historic dioceses of Scotland, which had been abolished when the country converted to Presbyterianism.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture