The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew's avatar
Matthew
2h

The Vatican has sold out the Catholics in China why are we surprised that they would do the same to the Armenians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Becker's avatar
James Becker
3h

The Azeri government is soaked in Christian blood, ethnically cleansed an entire region of its Christians, and will almost certainly do more when the opportunity presents itself. It is SHAMEFUL that the Vatican chooses to engage on friendly terms with such monsters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture