User's avatar
Ryan Ellis's avatar
Ryan Ellis
1h

Seamless garment heresy.

Philip's avatar
Philip
27m

The unborn = Pro-life

Those already born = Pro-life

The destitute = Pro-life

The abandoned = Pro-life

The underprivileged = Pro-life

The vulnerable infirm and elderly exposed to covert euthanasia = Pro-life

The victims of human trafficking = Pro-life

Migrants (legal, illegal, transitory, refugee, economic, voluntary, involuntary) = Pro-life

LGBTQ÷ = Pro-life

Women priests/deacons = Pro-life

St. Sabina and any "unique" liturgical desires in the diocese = Pro-life

Those who prefer traditional or reverent liturgies /= Pro-life

When everything is Pro-life, nothing is. Just a meaningless term to throw out to justify any and all positions. Put your foot in your mouth? Just shout PRO-LIFE!

Am I saying that there are social justice causes he brought up we shouldn't fight for? No. But this is a ham-fisted attempt to justify an idiotic decision and only harms the causes he mentions by trying to lump them all under the "Pro-life" banner.

I don't want this to come off as too salty, just WHY?!

