The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Smoke Signals
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RDB's avatar
RDB
32m

If his opinion is farily wide-spread among the cardinals, then we are in trouble. How can a Cardinal struggle to define unity? He's slippery.

I've been wondering if the boomer Cardinals in other countries are similar to the boomer Cardinals in the US that Pope Francis promoted. One power move many Post-Vatican II/boomer/Jesuit priests made is that while they are the outliers in compoarison to those that came before them and those that come after, they consider themeselves to be the norm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture