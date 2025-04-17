Andrea Mantegna, Christ’s Descent into Hell, c. 1470-1475

The world is uneasy, though it does not know why. All creation is groaning. Things seem to draw toward some great consummation. But what?

“Now is the time of judgment on this world; now the ruler of this world will be driven out. And when I am lifted up from the earth, I will draw everyone to myself.” These are days of fear and trembling, and strange fruit ripens on Calvary’s tree.

How little does the world understand the sacrifice offered on that Thursday evening; how little does the world regard the folly of that Friday afternoon. How deaf are we to the silent stillness of Saturday; how inexplicably unprepared for the blinding brilliance of Sunday morning.

Even we, who approach the moment knowing what is to come, still catch our breath in wonder at what God has done.

And how often do we, who commemorate the victory of this week, need to be reminded of what that victory has gained.