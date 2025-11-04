The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hank's avatar
Hank
4h

I dunno, I’m new to the Catholic commentariat, but there seems to already be a lot of bad faith or snarky comments about this document from the always online contingent, even here. I would just hope we could all act a little more charitably in our interpretations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Rev. Joel Barstad's avatar
Rev. Joel Barstad
3h

I spent this morning reading the document. Having spent a couple of decades teaching Christology and theological anthropology, as well as regularly praying the Byzantine hymnody about the Theotokos found in the divine liturgies and divine praises of my Eastern Catholic Church, I don’t think the importance of this document should be underestimated. I’d put it up there with Dominus Iesus in 2000. If heeded, I think it will be a big help in clarifying Catholic discussions about the Mother of God and devotion to her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
48 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture