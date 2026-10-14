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RDB's avatar
RDB
31m

"He said the need to form consciences emerged as a topic of discussion."

Cardinal Cupich obviously got his point across. The odds are good that he forgot to mention the need to form consciences according to the doctrine of the Church.

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