Dan
[102. In light of this, it is evident that all of us must “let ourselves be evangelized” by the poor and acknowledge “the mysterious wisdom which God wishes to share with us through them.” ] This is beautiful. The new theological landscape of 2025 is a digital, cold, distant world. We connect with each other by engaging the intellect, but often without tethering it to the realities of the world. We're left focusing on our own problems. The poor do not need us as much as we need them. They have wisdom, former careers, illnesses that all in some way imitate the suffering on the cross.

Saint Pontian
Good for the Pope. This guy gets it. The Gospels and not politics are what matters. Turn off Hate TV folks. Get involved in this growing church, where the youth excitement continues to take off.

The pushback from US American 'Catholics' is already happening but they only think in a tired, political ways. Look at the discredited Paprocki whose abortion playbook failed miserably last week. He looks so small today. So does Cardinal Dolan who compared a divisive political actor to St Paul. Dolan has not been spotted in two weeks. Hopefully that type of thinking stays in the shadows as the LIGHT is coming through.

Today we clearly we see a Church attacking those economic system that only increases people who live in poverty. Today, we see the Church going after the “trickle-down” economic theories that promise small pennies to the poor while the wealth gap increases. People were played to vote for tax cuts for the rich while millions of working people cant get healthcare.....

The Church wants us to refocus our moral compass. Amazing that has to be said on a Catholic website, but Paprocki types are not created in vacuums, but a product of group think. Paul Weyrich (who died in 2008) brought Catholics and white (always white) evangelical Protestant together as a voting block by tricking them on voting only for abortion. This root of the religious right was done to divide us. Those days are over.

Leo is saying- are you with this Jesus centric Catholic Church? Or the one molded and distorted by those political types to keep wealth and power in certain hands? If the latter, perhaps the Mormons would be better?

Far to long in this country, the fake religious right were able to confuse a certain type of voter. They voted for the rich and against the poor, the immigrant, the hungry. Leo is American. Also educated, so he is able to see through this crap that so many of us had to deal with in this country.

Never been prouder to be a Catholic.

