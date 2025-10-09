Pope Leo XIV published Thursday the first apostolic exhortation of his pontificate, an appeal for renewed dedication to serving the poor and relieving poverty.

Pope Leo XIV at his inauguration Mass on May 18, 2025. Credit: © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.

The approximately 20,000-word text Dilexi te (“I have loved you”), issued Oct. 9, follows Pope Francis’ similarly titled October 2024 encyclical Dilexit nos (“He loved us”).

Share

What’s the genesis of the new document, dedicated to “love for the poor”? And what does it say?

Here’s a brief guide for busy readers.

What’s the background?

Dilexit nos, Pope Francis’ fourth and final encyclical, focused on “the human and divine love of the Heart of Jesus Christ.” The widely acclaimed text offered a kind of Christological coda to Francis’ 2015 encyclical Laudato si’, on the environment, and 2020 encyclical Fratelli tutti, on human fraternity. Dilexit nos traced the history of devotion to the Sacred Heart and proposed it anew to 21st-century Christians.

Before Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, he set in motion preparations for a new document, this time dedicated to love for the poor.

The first indication that his successor, Pope Leo XIV, had taken up the project and decided to release it as an apostolic exhortation came on Sept. 10, when Reuters reported that the U.S.-born pope was poised to publish a “high-level document” that would “signal continuity with his predecessor Pope Francis and focus on the needs of the world’s poor.”

An encyclical is considered the highest level of papal teaching, while an apostolic exhortation is typically seen as the second-highest level. Popes often issue exhortations following assemblies of the Synod of Bishops, a permanent institution established by Pope Paul VI in 1965. But Pope Francis, for example, chose to set out the program for his pontificate in an apostolic exhortation, 2013’s Evangelii gaudium.

On Oct. 1, the Italian website Silere Non Possum shared further details about Pope Leo’s first major document.

It said: “Work on this text had already begun during the pontificate of Francis, when Msgr. Vincenzo Paglia [then-president of the Pontifical Academy for Life] inserted long excerpts from one of his books, with almost no mediation.”

“After the death of his predecessor, Leo XIV nonetheless decided to carry the publication forward, considering the subject to be of pressing relevance, but he asked the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Secretariat of State to undertake a thorough revision of the text.”

Dilexi te is not the first papal document to be “the work of four hands” — that is, a collaborative effort between two popes. Pope Francis’ first encyclical, Lumen fidei, built on a text drafted by his predecessor, Benedict XVI.

On Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the Vatican announced that Pope Leo had signed the document. He did so in the presence of Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Secretariat of State’s Sostituto for General Affairs. Vatican watcher Rocco Palmo noted that Leo XIV wore a red mozzetta and stole — unusually formal dress — for the signing of his first major text.

A video of the occasion revealed the final lines and contents page of the Italian edition of the document.

Dilexi te was published on the feast of St. John Henry Newman, whom Pope Leo will proclaim a Doctor of the Church Nov. 1. Newman is not cited in the exhortation, though he displayed a notable devotion to the poor in the post-Industrial Revolution city of Birmingham, England.

A word cloud showing the prevalence of terms in Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic exhortation ‘Dilexi te.’ Created at freewordcloudgenerator.com.

What does it say?

The exhortation is divided into 121 numbered paragraphs and five chapters. At around 20,000 words, it is considerably shorter than Pope Francis’ exhortation Evangelii gaudium, which was roughly 50,000 words. The average person should be able to read Dilexi te in around one and a half hours.

In a brief introduction, Pope Leo reflects on the exhortation’s title, “I have loved you,” noting that the quotation from the Book of Revelation (Rev 3:9) is a declaration of the Lord’s love for the embattled early Christian community. He says the phrase also “reflects the inexhaustible mystery that Pope Francis reflected upon in the encyclical Dilexit nos on the human and divine love of the heart of Jesus Christ.”

Noting that the new exhortation originated with Francis, Leo XIV writes: “I am happy to make this document my own — adding some reflections — and to issue it at the beginning of my own pontificate, since I share the desire of my beloved predecessor that all Christians come to appreciate the close connection between Christ’s love and his summons to care for the poor.”

1) A few essential words: In the exhortation’s first chapter, Pope Leo underlines that love for God is inseparable from love for the poor. “I am convinced that the preferential choice for the poor is a source of extraordinary renewal both for the Church and for society,” he writes, “if we can only set ourselves free of our self-centeredness and open our ears to their cry.”

He warns Catholics against complacency in the service of the poor, alluding to the death of Alan Kurdi, a two-year-old Syrian boy who was photographed lying face down on a beach in Turkey in 2015. He says the image “caused an uproar,” but unfortunately “similar events are becoming increasingly irrelevant and seen as marginal news items.”

The pope argues that progress in the global fight against poverty is sometimes exaggerated, suggesting this is due to “measuring poverty with criteria from the past that do not correspond to present-day realities.”

He laments that even some Christians “dismiss or ridicule charitable works, as if they were an obsession on the part of a few and not the burning heart of the Church’s mission.” This, he says, underlines the urgency of re-reading the Gospel and absorbing its emphasis on care of the poor.

2) God chooses the poor: In the second chapter, Pope Leo describes how the Church came to embrace the understanding that God has a “preferential option” for the poor — a phrase that originated in Latin America. The term, he says, “never indicates exclusivity or discrimination towards other groups,” but underlines God’s compassion for the needy. He then explores the theme of God’s love for the poor in the Hebrew Bible and New Testament.

3) A Church for the poor: Leo XIV recalls that Pope Francis expressed a desire shortly after his election for “a Church which is poor and for the poor.” Leo considers how the Church has served the poor over the past 2,000 years, highlighting the witness of the deacon St. Lawrence, as well as that of the Church Fathers including St. Augustine of Hippo, who inspired the creation of the Augustinian order to which Pope Leo belongs.

He recalls the way in which Catholics have met the needs of the poor, through care of the sick, monastic outreach, the liberation of prisoners, education, and the accompaniment of migrants. He highlights women who have performed outstanding service to the poor in living memory: St. Teresa of Calcutta, Brazil’s St. Dulce of the Poor, and Egypt’s Sr. Emmanuelle.

Finally, he acknowledges the work of popular movements, lay-led grassroots organizations present especially in Latin America.

4) A history that continues: Pope Leo charts the emergence and development of the Catholic Church’s social doctrine, describing the Magisterium of the past 150 years as “a veritable treasury of significant teachings concerning the poor.” He highlights his namesake Leo XIII’s 1891 encyclical Rerum novarum and John XXIII’s 1961 encyclical Mater et magistra as notable examples.

He cites the contributions of his immediate predecessors, including Benedict XVI’s “distinctly political” 2009 encyclical Caritas in veritate. He notes that Pope Francis brought Latin American Catholicism’s rethinking of the relationship between the Church and the poor into the Magisterium. Leo XIV says that, as a former missionary in Peru, he is also “greatly indebted to this process of ecclesial discernment.” He highlights two aspects of the Latin American contribution: the notion that there are “structures of sin” — deep-rooted patterns of injustice — and the need to see the poor as people with agency rather than mere recipients of charity.

Reflecting on the “structures of sin,” Pope Leo recalls Pope Francis’ striking phrase, the “dictatorship of an economy that kills.”

“There is no shortage of theories attempting to justify the present state of affairs or to explain that economic thinking requires us to wait for invisible market forces to resolve everything,” Leo writes. “Nevertheless, the dignity of every human person must be respected today, not tomorrow, and the extreme poverty of all those to whom this dignity is denied should constantly weigh upon our consciences.”

Leave a comment

He urges Catholics to relentlessly identify and denounce structural injustices, “even at the cost of appearing foolish or naïve.”

In a perhaps surprising move, Pope Leo seeks to drive home his point by referring to the Vatican doctrine office’s critical 1984 note on Liberation Theology, which he describes as “a document that was not initially well received by everyone.” The quotation asserts that defenders of doctrinal orthodoxy must actively demonstrate their faith through service to the poor.

5) A constant challenge: Pope Leo emphasizes that care for the poor is an essential task for Catholics.

“By her very nature the Church is in solidarity with the poor, the excluded, the marginalized and all those considered the outcast of society,” he writes, lamenting that “at times, Christian movements or groups have arisen which show little or no interest in the common good of society and, in particular, the protection and advancement of its most vulnerable and disadvantaged members.”

As he brings the apostolic exhortation to a close, he stresses the duty of almsgiving, which he asserts is “rarely practiced,” “disparaged,” and “not looked upon favorably even among believers.”

He says the best way to aid a disadvantaged person is to help them find a good job. When this is not possible, almsgiving is a necessity. The practice does not absolve the authorities of their responsibility toward the poor, he notes, but “at least offers us a chance to halt before the poor, to look into their eyes, to touch them and to share something of ourselves with them.”

Pope Leo concludes that “a Church that sets no limits to love, that knows no enemies to fight but only men and women to love, is the Church that the world needs today.”

Any footnote surprises?

Dilexi te is a quote-laden document, with 130 footnotes. Pope Francis is the most frequently cited source in the footnotes — not surprisingly, given this is a document of “four hands” and Leo’s immediate predecessor left an extensive legacy of texts following a 12-year pontificate.

The most-cited Francis document is his first exhortation, Evangelii gaudium, with 12 references, followed by the encyclical Fratelli tutti and Gaudete et exsultate, a 2018 exhortation on the call to holiness, with four citations each.

Pope Leo also cites “On Heaven and Earth,” a 2010 book featuring conversations between the future Pope Francis and his friend Rabbi Abraham Skorka.

Perhaps the most surprising reference is to a 1984 document on combating poverty issued by the European Community, a forerunner of today’s European Union.

For readers wondering how much of Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia’s imprint remains on the final text, there is one footnote referring to the Italian’s 2014 book Storia della povertà (“History of Poverty”).

The footnote is something of papal plug for the book. It notes that Dilexi te’s third chapter gives examples of the Church’s outreach to the poor over the centuries.

“This is not being done in an exhaustive manner but rather to demonstrate that care for the poor has always characterized the presence of the Church in the world,” the footnote says.

“A more in-depth reflection on the attention given to those most in need can be found in the following book: V. Paglia, Storia della povertà, Milan 2014.”