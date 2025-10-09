After investigating a reliquary that appeared to move on its own this week, the Diocese of Lincoln has determined that the phenomenon is not a supernatural occurrence.

The St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish, Lincoln, Nebraska

Bishop James Conley of Lincoln told The Pillar Thursday that diocesan officials think a slight vibration in the wall, from the HVAC and electronic systems, was enough to cause the delicate reliquary to shake.

On October 8, the diocese received reports of a reliquary holding a relic of St. Gemma Galgani that appeared to be moving without an apparent cause.

The relic was displayed in a shadowbox with a number of other relics at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, located at the Newman Center on the University of Nebraska – Lincoln campus.

Videos posted online showed the reliquary of St. Gemma appearing to vibrate and move, while the other reliquaries around it remained still.

Having received several reports of the phenomenon this week, the diocese conducted an investigation.

“Tests were conducted including moving the reliquary of St. Gemma from the hook it was on to a different hook. At that point, the reliquary stopped moving,” the diocese said in its statement.

“When a different reliquary was placed on the hook that previously contained the St. Gemma reliquary, the other reliquary also moved. This and the entirety of our full investigation has led us to conclude this incident was not of supernatural origin.”

Conley told The Pillar that this is the first time as bishop that he has investigated a potentially supernatural occurrence.

“There’s a canonical process on any kind of unusual [phenomenon], whether it be somebody claiming to have an apparition, a statue claiming to be crying,” Conley said. “These kinds of things are not that uncommon, and sometimes they’re real and sometimes they’re not.”

When the relic stopped shaking after it was moved to a new pin - and another relic started shaking when placed on the first pin - officials were able to conclude that something was causing the pin at that particular location to vibrate, separate from the relic itself.

The bishop added that students at the Newman Center observed the same phenomenon last year, and mentioned it to their parish priest.

This year, he said, non-students were visiting the church to pray and noticed the vibrating relic. Videos of the relic began to make the rounds in the local community and on social media, drawing widespread interest.

While the shaking relic seems not to be a miracle, Conley is glad the incident has drawn attention to the relics displayed at the church — and to the Eucharist, which he said is the greatest miracle of all.

Conley noted the church where the relics are displayed has Eucharistic adoration all day long.

“Not only is that a great thing to encounter the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist,” the bishop said, “but also to get to know more about St. Gemma.”

St. Gemma Gilgani, who lived at the turn of the 20th century, was a young Italian laywoman. She had numerous mystical experiences during her short life, as well as the stigmata. She was known for her devotion to prayer, penance, and care for the poor.