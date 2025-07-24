The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samuel J. Howard's avatar
Samuel J. Howard
3h

Gaaaaah

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Emily's avatar
Emily
2h

It is for this that I read the pillar, yet I could barely get through this. The Church does not need priests like this. Bishops who cannot handle these cases should go. There does seem to be one man of God who is true to his vocation in this narrative, her husband.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture