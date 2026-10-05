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Josh Mansfield's avatar
Josh Mansfield
3h

I wonder if the one to turn it down was Cardinal Makrickas, as he met with Leo back on August 21st. I do also hope this doesn't mean that Bishop Varden has declined a Roman posting. Leo needs him in Rome.

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SPM's avatar
SPM
3h

The Archdiocese of Cheiti-Vasto is certainly not one of the more well known in the Church. So I decided to put it in an American context. (Which of course is inherently foolish since Italy is different when it comes to the number of archdiocese, diocese, Cardinals, etc.)

But looking at the number of Catholics and priests, a comparison with Santa Fe or Omaha would seem to be close. But once again, Italy is different.

That seems to be a pretty big demotion. Perhaps the idea is to get his feet wet with running a relatively small diocese and then a "promotion" to something bigger ... but that just doesn't sound like Pope Leo to me. My impression is that when he appoints someone, he appoints someone.

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