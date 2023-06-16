Doubt hangs over deal to reopen Syro-Malabar cathedral

An agreement over the reopening of an Indian cathedral at the center of a ferocious liturgical dispute appears to have broken down on the day it was announced.

Syro-Malabar Catholics hold a protest calling for the reopening of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Ernakulam, India, on June 12, 2023. Courtesy photo.

The media commission of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church said June 16 that St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Ernakulam, South India, could reopen following its closure in December after clashes between supporters and opponents of a new “uniform mode” of the Church’s Eucharistic liturgy, which is known as the Holy Qurbana.

In a press release, the commission said that an agreement was reached June 14 following talks between a group of bishops representing the Synod of Bishops — the Church’s supreme authority — and representatives of the cathedral basilica of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

The statement underlined that only the uniform mode, which has been approved by both the synod and the Holy See, would be permitted in the cathedral basilica, which has been closed for more than six months, attracting regular protests from parishioners dismayed by its closure.

The statement said that the reopening agreement was approved by the Synod of Bishops June 15, during its five-day meeting at Mount St. Thomas in Kakkanad, a region in the city of Kochi.

It added that if priests, religious, or lay people violated the agreement’s conditions, the synod would expect the apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese to “take action against them according to canon law.”

It also said that the cathedral basilica’s vicar, Msgr. Antony Narikulam, could convene the parish council, but that the body’s approval was not necessary to implement the agreement.

The statement explained that Narikulam would be given the keys to the basilica, but the basilica’s administrator, Fr. Antony Poothavelil, would remain in post until further notice since legal proceedings were continuing.

Yet officials at the cathedral basilica said that the parish council insisted at a June 15 meeting that if the church were reopened, it would only be possible to celebrate the Eucharist using the established local form of the Eucharistic liturgy in which the priest faces the congregation throughout.

In a June 16 statement, the officials said that, given the parish council’s previous decision that only the liturgy facing the people should be celebrated at the cathedral basilica, they would have to withdraw from the June 14 agreement.

“We have signed this memorandum of understanding with the belief that it is only a proposal to present before the parish council to resolve the issue and that this memorandum of understanding will not be used for court proceedings or other matters,” they wrote.

Almaya Munnettam, a lay organization, described the synod meeting as the “biggest failure of the century” as it did not consult priests and laity in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese who are opposed to the uniform mode.

The June 12-16 emergency meeting of the Synod of Bishops was called to discuss the liturgical crisis in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, the Syro-Malabar Church’s largest and most prominent see.

It followed a May 4 meeting in Rome between Syro-Malabar bishops and the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Dicastery for the Eastern Churches prefect Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti.

The Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, which is the seat of the Major Archbishop, or head, of the Syro-Malabar Church, is the center of resistance against efforts to introduce the unified version of the Eucharistic liturgy. The dispute has been punctuated by street brawls, hunger strikes, and the burning of cardinals in effigy, as well as clashes inside the cathedral basilica.

The uniform mode, also known as the “50:50 formula,” is a compromise between the Syro-Malabar Church’s ancient tradition, in which the priest faced east (ad orientem), and the post-Vatican II practice where the priest is positioned toward the people throughout the liturgy (versus populum).

In the unified mode, the priest faces the people during the Liturgy of the Word, turns toward the altar for the Liturgy of the Eucharist, and then faces the people again after Communion.

Despite a direct appeal from Pope Francis to adopt the new mode, the vast majority of priests and lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese reject the change and want their preference for the Holy Qurbana facing the people to be recognized as a legitimate liturgical variant.

In his opening address at the emergency meeting, Syro-Malabar leader Cardinal George Alencherry deplored the civil authorities’ response to a wave of violence against Christians in India’s far northeastern Manipur state.

A post-synodal circular letter issued by Alencherry at the end of the emergency meeting stressed that “the uniform liturgy decided by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church, approved by the Holy See, and exhorted by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, will continue without any change.”

The cardinal added that “the difficulty in implementing the 50:50 liturgy in any archdiocese will not freeze or nullify the previous decision taken by the synod. Any change in the previous decision will lead to the anarchy in the Church. So, the synod requests everyone, including the dissidents, to approve the synod decision.”

He denied rumors that the synod intended to divide the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese or redraw its geographical boundaries.

