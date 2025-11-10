You shouldn’t bet on papal conclaves, episcopal appointments, or USCCB elections, for that matter.

But if you’re tempted, you should know you’re not alone — Catholics were betting on papal conclaves as early as the 1400s — and early Roman bookies broke down elections with uncanny accuracy.

In 1591, Pope Gregory XIV forbade betting on conclaves, consistories, and the duration of pontificates — the penalty for violators was excommunication.

But when the 1917 Code of Canon Law was promulgated, the prohibition on such wagering was abrogated — leaving Catholics canonically free for ecclesiastical betting, even if the morality of such wagers is still a serious thing.

Today, with the mass profusion of sports betting, and athletes getting arrested or indicted nearly weekly over shady inside dealings, it’s a fair bet that some gamblers are looking for other places on which to place their wagers.

At The Pillar, we repeat — you should be very, very careful with the ruinous habit of gambling, and you almost certainly shouldn’t bet on ecclesiastical matters.

With all that said, in case you want to just talk about upcoming votes, here are The Pillar’s odds on the USCCB committee elections set to take place this week:

Committee on canonical affairs and Church governance

Archbishop Jeffrey Grob of Milwaukee

Bishop Edward Lohse of Kalamazoo

Our read: Grob is a relatively new metropolitan, and a longtime hand before that in the chancery of the Chicago archdiocese. Lohse is a former Vatican official, and frequent lecturer on canon law, well known among the bishops’ conference as a competent and serious canon lawyer.

Our line: It’s gonna be close, but Lohse to win.

Lohse –150/ Grob +125

Committee on Ecumenical and interreligious affairs

Bishop Daniel Felton of Duluth

Bishop Peter Smith, auxiliary of Portland in Oregon

Our read: Bishop Smith is well-known and well-liked in the conference, has been a bishop for more than 10 years, and has ecumenical experience stemming from his international work with the Charismatic Renewal. Felton, a Green Bay priest, has been bishop in Duluth since 2021, and is well-known in the Upper Midwest.

Our line: Another close race.

Smith –130/ Felton +110

Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis

Bishop Earl Fernandes of Columbus

Bishop William Wack, CSC, of Pensacola-Tallahassee

Our read: Wack is a well-liked bishop, and known to be a priest of the New Evangelization. But Fernandes is seen increasingly by his peers as influential in the bishops’ conference, and a bishop with a bright future.

Our line: Fernandes is the favorite.

Fernandes –300/ Wack +240

Committee on International Justice and Peace

Archbishop Borys Gudziak, Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia

Archbishop Edward Weisenburger of Detroit

Our read: It seems highly likely that Gudziak, a Ukrainian Catholic who just led the Domestic Justice and Peace Committee, will take the day. In fact, this will probably be the clearest race of the day, with Gudziak likely to take it.

Our line:

Gudziak is the near certainty: –900

But if you like long shot bets and the slim chance at big money, a surprise Weisenberger election would be a big payout: +800

Committee on Protection of Children and Young People

Bishop John Dolan of Phoenix

Bishop Mark O’Connell, auxiliary of Boston, recently appointed to Albany

Dolan is known to have a serious pastoral concern for mental health, and with that, a sense of the damage that abuse can do to victims. Some in the conference are likely, though, to wonder about a theological style often deemed “progressive.” Bishop O’Connell has worked in the Boston chancery for years, including during the tumultuous early 2000s, when Boston was seen as the epicenter of the Church’s sexual abuse crisis.

Our line: O’Connell has the edge.

O’Connell –233/ Dolan +185

Committee for religious liberty

Archbishop Alex Sample of Portland in Oregon

Bishop Michael Sis of San Angelo

Our read: Sample has a high profile in the bishops’ conference, and close relationships with most of the “conversative” coded majority in the American episcopate. In our view, the major religious liberty issues of the moment pertain to the right of pastoral care for detained immigrants. Sis’ work with migrants in Texas is relevant to those questions, but Sample gained a spotlight this week with a very direct statement about the rights and dignity of immigrants, on the eve of the bishops’ conference assembly.

Our line: It’ll be a toss-up.

Sample: –110/ Sis -110

Reminder: Don’t actually bet on USCCB races. Please and thank you.