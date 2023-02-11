Ep. 105: Western wear and transatlantic trips

JD and Ed talk about the Ukrainian Catholic Church's new calendar, and Cardinal Arthur Roche’s letter addressing implementation of 'Traditionis custodes.' The second half of this episode features an edit of an episode taped Feb. 3 at the University of Dallas. Don’t miss The Pillar’s conversation with Jonathan Sanford, president of the University of Dallas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQqlPol3PAI - This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by The Saintmaker™, a one-of-a-kind personal journal and planner for Catholics. Visit thesaintmaker.com/pillar to learn more — and use promo code PILLAR at checkout for 10% off.