Ep. 110: Law Man for the Lord

Bishop Kevin Rhoades publishes a column criticizing the University of Notre Dame’s invitation for an abortion doula to speak at the school. JD and Ed ask if the column is enough— and how Bishop Rhoades could transition from criticism to governance.

Then, Ed is in shock over Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra's recent day in court.

JD has some gifts for Ed.

