Ep. 113: Our best idea yet?

JD and Ed pick up their conversation from last week about corporate law in the life of the Church. They brainstorm possible solutions to canon law’s lack of accommodation to new ecclesiastical projects.

—

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by St. Bernard’s School of Theology and Ministry, a Catholic graduate school in the classical tradition.

Audit one course this summer— entirely free— courtesy of the Knights of Columbus Finger Lakes Chapter. Learn more by visiting www.stbernards.edu.