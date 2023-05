Pope Francis added this week 21 Coptic Orthodox martyrs to the Roman Martyrology. JD and Ed reflect on the spiritual and ecumenical impacts of the addition.

Then, Ed plays an Ancient Egypt quiz for kids.

—

