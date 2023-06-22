Ep. 120: The great mystery of Orlando

JD and Ed talk about the death of a former Vatican auditor and its impact on the Vatican finance trial. Pope Francis meets with leaders of the U.S. Eucharistic Congress. Then, JD and Ed share a few highlights from the U.S. bishops’ spring meeting in Orlando.

-

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by The Seton Home Study School, an accredited school that provides parents with everything they need to be successful teaching at home.

Learn more at setonhome.org — and sign up today for a free “Beginner’s Guide to Seton.”