Ep. 124: It’s draft day, baby

JD and Ed perform a mock draft for the C-9, the pope’s council of cardinal advisors. Find the full list of their picks below:

JD

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo Cardinal-elect Protase Rugambwa Cardinal-elect Victor Manuel Fernandez Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpaleke Cardinal Daniel DiNardo Cardinal Anders Arborelius Cardinal Anthony Poola Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel Cardinal-elect Sebastian Francis

Ed

Cardinal-elect Grzegorz Ryś Cardinal-elect Stephen Chow Cardinal-elect Pierbattista Pizzaballa Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki Cardinal Antoine Kambanda Cardinal Baselois Cleemis Thottunkal Cardinal Thomas Collins Cardinal-elect Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla

—

The Church in Iraq by Cardinal Fernando Filoni

The Pillar’s interview with Cardinal Thomas Collins

The Pillar’s profile of Bishop Jorge García Cuerva

—

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by Seton Home Study School, an accredited school that incorporates the Catholic faith into everything it does.

Visit www.SetonHome.org and sign up for a free “Beginner’s Guide to Seton” today!