Ep. 125: World Youth Day Barbie

JD and Ed talk about World Youth Day and debate Ed’s eligibility for the papacy.

Then, former Albany bishop Howard Hubbard's attempted marriage brings JD and Ed to ask what marriage is and how it is contracted.

Ed plays a round of youth ‘Yes or No.’ JD plays a round Barbie ’True or False.’

-

St. Bede the Venerable’s Ecclesiastical History of England

-

