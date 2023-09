JD and Ed talk about the situation of Bishop Joseph Strickland.

Ed plays a round of ‘Tyler Trivia.’

-

This episode of The Pillar Podcast is sponsored by Decided Excellence Catholic Media, a print media company that specializes in community and parish magazines.

Visit https://decidedexcellence.com/parish/ to learn more. Talk to your priest, your parish staff, and fellow parishioners about bringing a parish magazine to your parish today.